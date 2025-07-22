The next-generation BMW X5 (codename G65) is starting to take shape—both inside and out. New spy photos give us a detailed look at the SUV’s interior for the first time, and as expected, it’s borrowing heavily from the Neue Klasse design language, including the screens inside.

A Neue Klasse-Inspired Cabin

Inside the prototype, the dashboard is dominated by BMW’s new Panoramic Display. This wide glass screen stretches across most of the dash and integrates both the instrument cluster and central display. It looks identical to what we’ve seen in the Vision Neue Klasse X concept and the iX3 prototype, and it’s running the latest iDrive X software.

The center screen, with its unique shape, measures 17.9 inches, and there’s no iDrive controller anymore. Most functions are handled by touch or voice, and the haptic buttons on the steering wheel replace many of the physical controls.

There’s also a redesigned steering wheel. It’s round—unlike the flat-bottom or hexagonal shapes seen in recent BMWs—with spokes at the 4 and 8 o’clock positions. This particular car seems to be an M Performance model, judging by the red 12 o’clock marker and the M-colored stitching on the rim. The marker itself looks slimmer and more integrated than what’s used today.

The center console is minimal. There’s a small toggle-style gear selector—no more bulky shifter—and a rotary volume knob next to it, along with a single button nearby. That’s about it. BMW is clearly pushing for a cleaner layout, relying more on digital input than physical switches.

This is Likely the BMW X5 M60e Plug-in Hybrid

This prototype isn’t the all-electric iX5 seen in earlier tests. Instead, it’s the plug-in hybrid X5 M60e. You can tell by the quad exhaust pipes at the rear and the charging port on the front left fender. That combination of visual cues points to a PHEV, and specifically to the M60e variant.

This setup is likely based on what BMW already uses in the M760e xDrive sedan: a turbocharged inline-six paired with an electric motor. Output should be north of 550 horsepower. It’s a step up from the current X5 xDrive50e but not as extreme as a full X5 M. The goal here is performance with better efficiency and electric-only range.

The Fully Electric iX5 Is Still Coming

Alongside the M60e, BMW is also developing the iX5, which will debut with the same generation. It’s expected to make over 600 horsepower and will feature BMW’s sixth-generation battery tech. This means more range, faster charging, and better energy density, even though the car still rides on the existing CLAR platform. It’s not a Neue Klasse EV under the skin, but the tech is moving in that direction.

Exterior Details and Design Changes

From the outside, the new G65 X5 clearly picks up on some Neue Klasse traits. The kidney grille is larger and framed by LED light strips. The prototype also has new door handles—or rather, a small winglet that acts as a hidden opener—similar to what we saw on the Vision Neue Klasse X, as well as concept cars like the Skytop and Speedtop.

The rear end is still heavily camouflaged, but the roofline appears slightly more sloped than before, giving the SUV a more coupe-like stance. The familiar split tailgate seems to remain.

Production Timeline

BMW isn’t rushing this one. The next-gen X5, internally coded G65, won’t enter production until August 2026. That puts customer deliveries sometime in late 2026 or early 2027, depending on the market.