It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since BMW unveiled the Skytop concept. The M8-based targa beauty still hasn’t officially debuted as a production model, but judging by a new spy video, the reveal is likely just around the corner. The world premiere must be imminent since the company didn’t even bother to camouflage this prototype. How do we know this is the production-ready car? Aside from the obvious license plate, it also has parking sensors.

We’re loosely using “production,” as BMW is making only 50 cars. All were spoken for shortly after the concept’s debut in May 2024 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. This prototype appears to be a carbon copy of the show car, which paid homage to the Z8 and 503. It was spotted without a roof, but we know the Skytop includes two leather-wrapped panels. The targa top is manually removable and can be stowed in a dedicated trunk compartment.

This will be BMW’s first production model to swap traditional door handles for electrically operated winglets. The designers have cleaned up the profile by tucking the winglets into the door shoulders, neatly integrated into the beltline. Recently spotted prototypes of the next-generation X5 (G65) and X7 (G67) suggest the same setup is coming to those models as well, including for the rear doors.

The Skytop may be a rebodied M8, but that doesn’t stop it from being drop-dead gorgeous. Is it worth the rumored €500,000 asking price? Well, if 50 buyers were willing to pay that much, then BMW clearly made the right call. The same could be said about its previous coachbuilt project, the 3.0 CSL. That M4 CSL-based coupe was allegedly even pricier, at an unconfirmed €750,000.

Skytop is likely the swan song for the 8 Series lineup. Some versions of the 8er will be phased out this year, with the remaining models scheduled to end production in 2026. As BMWBLOG previously reported, there are no immediate plans for a third generation. The 8 Series Gran Coupe might return one day as an EV, but for now, nothing is confirmed.

We might be just days away from seeing the production-ready Skytop. The 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, which takes place next week, is a prime venue for the reveal. BMW has already teased the debut of a new one-off and an M car, possibly the M2 CS.