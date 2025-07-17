BMW is in a festive mood as it blows out the 50th candle on the 3 Series’ anniversary cake. Since the E21 debuted in 1975, the company has sold over 20 million units, making the 3er its most successful product to date. But Bavaria isn’t resting on its laurels, especially not in today’s cutthroat automotive market. Codenamed G50, the eighth-generation model has already entered an advanced testing phase ahead of its launch next year.

A test fleet of Bavaria’s iconic sports sedan recently showed up in southern France, looking large and in charge. BMW also plans a fully electric i3 (NA0) for 2026, but these camouflaged prototypes represent the combustion-engine version. The most intriguing of the bunch sports four exhaust tips, though it’s not an M3. A “G84” full-fat M variant is in the pipeline, but the prototype bearing a license plate ending in “4337” is an M Performance model.

Get ready to say goodbye to the M340i and hello to the M350. This isn’t just a name change for the sake of it. BMW is moving to a higher number to reflect more power. The “i” suffix is being phased out across the entire gasoline lineup, as it will be reserved exclusively for electric vehicles moving forward. Another prototype caught on camera appears to be a standard 3 Series, evidenced by its concealed exhaust tip tucked beneath the bumper. Only the M Performance and M models will feature visible quad tips.

Although the electric i3 seemed smaller in spy shots than the G20, the next gas 3 Series looks huge. That’s hardly surprising, given how the “compact” 2 Series Gran Coupe is already larger than an E90. Automotive bloat shows no signs of slowing, and a stretched 3er version for China is already in the works, with a longer wheelbase planned for greater rear legroom.

On the bright side, that long nose still has room for an inline-six. BMW could keep the B58 in the M350 and give the M3 a mild-hybrid S58. According to a recent report, the M Lite model will produce 417 horsepower (311 kilowatts) from its turbocharged 3.0-liter engine. It would be 31 horsepower more than the current M340i in the U.S. It would also represent an extra 48 horsepower over the European version.

Even cloaked in camo, the new 3 Series can’t conceal BMW’s evolving design language. Previewed by the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse, the styling direction is already taking shape. Hopefully, you liked the concept. Notably, these prototypes lack production-ready taillights, and there’s a good chance a full-width light bar is hiding beneath the trunk lid. Inside, expect a major tech overhaul with iDrive X and Panoramic Vision. Most physical controls are going away, and the beloved rotary dial will soon be a thing of the past, too. Apparently, less is more.

The M350 is expected to launch alongside the standard 3 Series next year, with production reportedly set to begin in November 2026. As previously mentioned, BMW is likely moving production to Dingolfing. The G50 certainly won’t be built in Munich, as the historic plant will transition exclusively to electric vehicle production starting in 2027.