BMW is relentless in its quest to squeeze every last drop of performance from the M2. Although it has been around for less than three years, the G87 has already received two power upgrades. Engineers bumped the S58 engine to 473 hp last year and to 523 hp for the recently launched M2 CS which we reviewed here. The M division is already teasing the possibility of xDrive and CSL versions, but in the meantime, it’s cooking up something else.

Track Package Prototype Spotted at Nürburgring

Previewed earlier this week, an M2 with a Track Package has already been spotted near the Nürburgring. This Sao Paulo Yellow prototype is a dead ringer for the car featured in the teasers, right down to the license plate. The camouflage applied to the wing is futile, as there’s no hiding such a prominent aero element. It’s a wing that wouldn’t look out of place on a GT3-spec 911 or Cayman from Porsche.

BMW covers roughly half of the car in its familiar camo wrap, hinting at additional changes beyond the attention-grabbing wing. Whatever the M division has planned for the M2, the compact sports coupe will retain its street-legal status. You’ll be able to drive a Track Package-equipped car on public roads to and from the circuit.

The visible rear headrests suggest the back seats remain, so BMW will likely reserve a stripped-out version for the potential M2 CSL, if it materializes. Even so, the Track Package should go well beyond the existing catalog of M Performance Parts. BMW hasn’t said whether it will offer the new components exclusively as a complete package or allow buyers to select individual items.

The list of compatible M Performance Parts for the M2 is already extensive. It includes a wide array of carbon fiber body upgrades, centerlock wheels, and a coilover suspension. There’s also a titanium silencer, and who could forget the center-exit exhaust with stacked tips? With everything fitted, the G87 looks straight out of a racing video game. That said, this Track Package isn’t as flashy, despite the massive wing.

How It Compares to the M2 CS

BMW M told us it’s too early to talk specifics, but they did that the “serious upgrade” will arrive in 2026. The M2 is likely to receive several mechanical tweaks, including revisions to the suspension, chassis, and brakes to help cut lap times. In CS guise, it’s already the fastest in its class around the Nürburgring. Still, there’s room to dip below 7:25. That would deal another blow to the Audi RS3, especially considering the M2 CS is already 7.6 seconds quicker than Ingolstadt’s five-cylinder compact around the Green Hell.