The BMW i4 is set to receive an important update in 2025, giving the electric 4 Series Gran Coupe a fresh shot of adrenaline as it carries on until the end of its production run in 2028. The upgrade, which includes revised electric motors and battery packs, promises to improve performance and range, ensuring the i4 remains a compelling option in BMW’s electric lineup until its eventual replacement by the Neue Klasse-based NA2 i4.

What’s Changing and When

One key change will be the rebranding of the i4 M50 xDrive into the i4 M60 xDrive, adopting the same 590-horsepower dual-motor setup found in the updated i5 M60 xDrive. This means a significant performance boost for the i4, which is already one of the most fun EVs on the road today. According to sources, BMW plans to roll out the hardware upgrade globally in July 2025, but the market deliveries will vary. The same upgrades are expected to make their way to the BMW iX M60, which could be rebranded as the iX M70. This would align the SUV with the rest of BMW’s updated electric lineup and provide a similar boost in power, efficiency, and overall performance.

Revitalizing the i4 Lineup

These updates will keep the i4 family relevant as it nears the end of its lifecycle. While some purists may scoff at the idea of the i4 M50 being an “M car,” the numbers tell a different story. BMW M has included M Performance models in its sales figures for years, and the i4 M50 has been a standout. In 2023, BMW M celebrated record global sales of 202,530 units, a 14.3% increase from the previous year. Once again, the i4 M50 came out on top as the best-selling M-branded model, outselling even the entry-level G87 M2 Coupe. The i4 M50 had also led sales in 2022.

The 2025 updates for the BMW i4 are a smart move, ensuring that the electric Gran Coupe remains a strong player in the EV market as it approaches the end of its production run. And with these updates, the i4 family is poised to remain a key part of BMW’s EV story until the Neue Klasse era begins.