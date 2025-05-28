Nearly a week after quietly appearing on BMW’s Dutch website, the i4 M60 is now official. The best-selling car from the M division for three years running gets a new name. The i4 M50 steps aside for an upgraded M Performance version with an extra 56 horsepower. Its dual-motor setup now delivers 593 hp while maintaining the same 586 lb-ft (795 Nm) of torque.

Thanks to the added electric punch, the new i4 M60 accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.7 seconds. That’s two-tenths quicker than the outgoing i4 M50 and closing in on the M3 Competition xDrive’s 3.5-second sprint. BMW lists a WLTP range of 433 to 551 kilometers (268 to 342 miles), which is both an improvement and a drawback. While the new model offers a higher maximum range, the previous i4 M50 had a better minimum range. Both use the same 81.1-kWh battery pack.

BMW lists the i4 M60 xDrive on its German website starting at €72,900. Add every conceivable option, and you’re looking at six figures. Production for the European market begins in July. As usual, the U.S. version will follow later, but it shouldn’t be far behind, as it’s expected for the 2026 model year. From what we’ve heard, the version for America will hit the assembly line in November.

The name change and power increase come a little over a year after the i4 underwent a Life Cycle Impulse. BMW’s decision to launch the i4 M60 relatively late might frustrate some who recently purchased the facelifted i4 M50. Still, there’s rarely a perfect time to buy a car. There’s always a newer, better version around the corner. On the other hand, prices continue to rise, so today’s cost is often the lowest it will ever be.

How much life is there left in the “G26”? The i4 is likely to remain in production until mid-2028. At that point, BMW will also discontinue the gasoline and diesel 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Source: BMW