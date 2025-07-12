The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an eclectic event, as it brings together a diverse range of cars from all eras. Representing the super wagon niche this year is BMW’s hardcore M3 Touring. It’s the first time M has applied the Competition Sport badge to a long-roof car. Hopefully, it won’t be the last; we’re keeping our fingers crossed for an M5 CS Touring to follow.

For this year’s festival, BMW brought the M3 CS Touring with an eye-catching appearance. The sports wagon pairs a matte Frozen Solid White paint job with matte Gold Bronze wheels. As if that wasn’t bold enough, the roof and side mirror caps are finished in glossy black, while the hood’s indentation features exposed carbon fiber. Add in the CS-specific red accents, and it’s honestly a lot to take in.

A forbidden fruit in North America, the M3 CS Touring doesn’t sound as aggressive as we would’ve expected. That might not be too surprising, given how emissions regulations are increasingly muting even large-displacement engines. There’s still a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six powering the hardcore “G81,” but a bit more audio drama wouldn’t hurt. As usual, tuners will be eager to coax more decibels out of the “S58” engine.

With no X3 M successor on the horizon, some buyers might reconsider the M3 Touring. That’s certainly what we’d do. Even if BMW launches another high-performance crossover, we’d still go for the wagon. Maybe not in this color scheme, though. We’d prefer one of the other available shades: Sapphire Black, Laguna Seca Blue, or British Racing Green. Those staggered wheels are also offered in matte black for a more understated look.

BMW hasn’t confirmed production numbers, but it’s believed the M3 CS Touring will be built for about 12 months. The final example is rumored to roll off the assembly line in Munich in February 2026. During that time, roughly 1,800 to 2,000 units are expected to be made. In Japan, also a right-hand-drive market like the UK, just 30 cars are allocated.

Fun fact: Japan and the UK were two of the three countries that convinced BMW to build a right-hand-drive M3 Touring. The third was Australia.

Source: Goodwood Festival of Speed / Instagram