When the M3 CS Touring debuted last night, BMW showed the super wagon only in Laguna Seca Blue. However, that’s just one of four colors available for the hotter G81. Frozen Solid White and Sapphire Black are also listed, but we’d probably go for this – British Racing Green. New official images published on social media also show the car with the Gold Bronze wheels. They’re perhaps too much for our tastes, but customers willing to go all out will love them. If not, the matte black alloys will be the safe choice.

As with recent CS-badged cars, the M3 CS Touring has more than a few red accents. The hot estate from Munich kicks things up a notch by featuring a wide horizontal red strip across the rear spoiler. You can’t order the fast family car with a body-colored roof. Instead, it’s always glossy black, much like the spoiler I just mentioned. A carbon panel is not available either.

BMW offers only a few other customizations besides paint jobs and wheel finishes. Carbon-ceramic brakes, with either gold or red calipers, are the only other major option. Given its hefty price tag, it makes sense that the M3 CS Touring has just a few items on the options list. In Germany, you’ll have to fork out €152,900, a steep €45,700 premium over a regular G81.

However, the gap isn’t as big once you start adding options that are standard on the CS. Then there’s the exclusivity factor. BMW will allegedly make only about 1,800 units. Considering the extra power and minor weight loss, we’re beginning to understand why it costs so much. Then again, it still feels weird talking about a 3 Series that starts at over €150,000.

If BMW does decide to launch an M5 CS Touring, we’re afraid to even think about how much money it will charge. But if people reportedly forked out €750,000 for the 3.0 CSL, I guess anything is possible. In fact, one of the 50 cars was actually sold at an auction for over €1 million. The more recent (and already sold out) Skytop also carried an exorbitant asking price, at an unconfirmed €500,000.