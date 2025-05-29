They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but show me someone who doesn’t appreciate how BMW designed the Speedtop. The M8 Touring, which only a few will ever own, is back in new images for those who can’t get enough of the Bavarian shooting brake. Since its debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, we’ve learned a thing or two about the car’s dimensions.

It measures 5000 millimeters (196.9 inches) in length, 2,000 mm (78.7 in) in width, and just 1.36 meters (53.5 in) in height. That makes it slightly shorter, wider, and lower than the M8 Gran Coupe, while sharing the 2800-mm (110.2-inch) wheelbase of the M8 Coupe. Unlike those models, the Speedtop is strictly a two-seater, featuring dedicated luggage space where the rear seats would normally be located.

It’s a substantially larger car than BMW’s “clown shoe” revival. That’s not really a surprise, given that the Concept Touring Coupe was based on the Z4 M40i. That more compact shooting brake also had a shot at production but never came to be. Had it been greenlit, it reportedly would’ve cost €250,000, or half the price of the Speedtop. It, too, was planned as a 50-unit run before higher-ups in Munich shelved the idea.

Whether the Speedtop is worth €500,000 is up to wealthy buyers to decide. Its targa-roofed predecessor, the Skytop, carried a similar price tag, and BMW sold all 50 units. Now, the two-door wagon is up for grabs, targeting “collectors and connoisseurs.” With production increased by 20 units over last year’s car, BMW seems confident it can easily sell all 70. Perhaps some of those who missed out on the Skytop are now splurging on the Speedtop.

Will we ever see these cars outside of auto shows? Given their rarity and value, that seems unlikely. You’re far more likely to spot one at an auction. The 3.0 CSL has already surpassed the €1 million mark, and we suspect it won’t be long before the Skytop and Speedtop also enter seven-figure territory.

BMW is open to the idea of creating more one-offs that could evolve into low-volume production cars. Who knows, it might even make a habit of unveiling special models each year at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. It’s been gracing the event with stunning concepts for years, and now it’s finally bringing some of them to life.

Photos: BMW & BMW Classic / Lukas Magerl