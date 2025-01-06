BMW took its sweet time addressing the lack of Individual paint jobs for the M2. Thankfully, the sports coupe is now offered in a variety of special colors, including an eye-catching Java Green. Codenamed P7V, it’s one of several new finishes introduced for 2025. You can also tell this is a new M2 by the black badges, which are part of what BMW calls a Life Cycle Impulse.

Yes, the M2 has already received the LCI treatment, even though it hasn’t been around for that long. M boss Frank van Meel told us last year that the changes made for 2025 warrant the LCI term. However, the car’s styling has remained essentially the same. There are a bunch of fresh Individual colors and silver wheels, but the body is the same.

The cabin remains largely unchanged, but the steering wheel is now flat-bottomed, and the air vent grilles have new adjustment controls. The M Sport seats, covered in Vernasca leather, have a red/black theme. In addition, the carbon bucket seats are offered as an individual option. Oh, and the infotainment system now runs on iDrive 8.5.

Perhaps more important than all the tweaks we mentioned is the extra power. Whether you choose the manual or automatic transmission, the M2 now packs 473 horsepower, an increase of 20 ponies over the original G87 model. Skip the manual gearbox, and torque rises by 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) to 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). With a three-pedal setup, the RWD machine continues to deliver 550 Nm (405 lb-ft).

If you’re still deciding on the M2, BMW will spice up the formula later this year. A hotter Competition Sport with over 500 horsepower is on the way. However, the M2 CS will be offered strictly with an eight-speed automatic transmission. We’re expecting a generous array of standard carbon fiber, a Velvet Blue color, and flashy Gold Bronze wheels.

Photos: Andrew Barker / Dick Lovett