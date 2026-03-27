It wasn’t too long ago that MINI offered just one car. The Cooper is still the brand’s most iconic offering, but the Countryman SUV arguably presents a more practical solution. This week, the brand introduced new port-installed options that make the not-quite-a-truck even more versatile. From all-terrain tires to roof racks and everything in between, MINI’s offering a veritable wealth of customization on the new Countryman ALL4.

Breaking Down MINI Countryman Port-Installed Options

Arguably the biggest news here is MINI’s addition of two ‘option packages.’ The first is the MINI Adventure Package, option code 0Z01, which bundles accessories that make the Countryman a bit more durable overall. It includes a roof rack base, all-weather floor mats, paint protection film, luggage mat, and loading sill protection mat. At $1,100, it’s probably a fairly good value for the paint protection film alone. However, the MINI Countryman gets its true off-road bona fides at the next level: the MINI Adventure Plus Package.

The MINI Adventure Plus Package sets you back quite a bit more: $3,555. It also only adds one thing: new wheels and tires. Dig the new shoes: JCW Y-Spoke wheels in Frozen Midnight Grey, dubbed Style 945. More importantly, the new wheels come wrapped in all-terrain tires, General Grabber AT3s. The wheels alone cost $2,465. So, you save exactly $10 with the MINI Adventure Plus Package, compared to ordering the MINI Adventure Package and the wheels separately. What a deal!

Of course, MINI also offers a selection of ancillary accessories to go along with these new port-installed packages. A ski/snowboard holder, bicycle roof rack, and roof box — the latter as a dealer-installed accessory — are all available, complementing the roof rack base included in the MINI Adventure Package. MINI also offers various mats and coverings as port-installed options, like all-weather floor mats. “Our accessories are the perfect addition to the most versatile models, for the adventurist looking to equip their vehicle to enjoy maximum fun of the great outdoors, any season of the year,” said Vikash Joshi, Product Manager at MINI USA.

Off-Roading Your EV? MINI Has You Covered, Apparently

For those deeply curious, yes: you can order the all-terrain tires on the electric Countryman. MINI’s press release: “This wheel and tire set (0ZFJ) is available on the MINI Countryman S ALL4 and MINI Countryman SE ALL4.” It’s the first time BMW or MINI have offered a full EV with off-road tires, which is perhaps an interesting anecdote as the rumors of a BMW M off-roader continue to crop up. Alongside it, whispers of a “BMW Rugged SUV” swirl — though less now than last summer. Either way, MINI’s latest Countryman offerings show that someone in the organization is not forgetting about their customers who don’t mind a bit of dirt. The gallery below shows everything you need to know about the new running gear.