Bringing a new car to market involves years of development followed by an extensive testing phase to iron out any issues. It’s been nearly a year since car paparazzi first spotted the next-generation X5, but the “G65” isn’t expected to debut until the second half of 2026. In the meantime, another heavily camouflaged prototype has been caught on the move.

At first glance, you might think this is a fully electric X5. After all, it’s missing visible exhaust pipes and has a German license plate ending in an “E.” However, those two microphones mounted on the tailgate tell a different story. They measure noise levels at the dual exhaust outlets. There’s also a charging port located on the front fender, on the driver’s side. This is clearly a plug-in hybrid.

In addition to being larger than the upcoming iX3, the prototype reveals a detail missing from that smaller Neue Klasse model. The fifth-generation X5 will likely be BMW’s first series-production vehicle to ditch traditional door handles in favor of tiny winglets integrated into the beltline. Although the limited-run Skytop will feature them first, that M8-based targa is capped at just 50 units. The X5 will also use the small, electrically operated door-release mechanism for the rear doors.

While we’ve previously seen spy video of the X5 PHEV, that prototype belonged to the M Performance line. The M60e variant will sport a quad-exhaust setup and an electrified inline-six, although a V8 could remain available in the U.S. markets. BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter S68 is expected to stick around in regions where emissions standards are less stringent.

BMW plans to offer a broad powertrain lineup: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and a fully electric iX5. Additionally, the company’s first hydrogen-powered production vehicle, due in 2028, is expected to be based on the new X5. Initial production for the upcoming models is rumored to begin in August 2026. A hot V8-powered X5 M60 will hit the assembly line in March 2027.

Regardless of the powertrain, the next-gen X5 will adopt Neue Klasse design cues and in-cabin technology. Expect a cleaner, more refined exterior and a minimalist interior dominated by a large central screen, possibly measuring 17.9 inches. BMW will ditch the traditional iDrive rotary knob and even the instrument cluster. Instead, the new Panoramic Vision display will stretch across the windshield base as a nine-tile projection. A newly developed optional 3D head-up display is also planned.

For those open to going electric, the iX5 will use the same CLAR platform but gain advanced tech from Neue Klasse models, including cylindrical battery cells and updated electric motors. The incoming electric X5 could eventually spell the end for the polarizing iX. However, the two are expected to coexist for a time before a full transition takes place.

Source: mr.grey_4k / Instagram