Although we’ve been talking about a new X7 for a while, we had to wait until today for official confirmation. Buried deep in a mix of sales and financial figures pertaining to Q1 2025 results is news about the next-gen luxobarge. BMW says it has allocated more R&D funding for developing its future flagship SUV.

As expected, the Bavarian marque remains tight-lipped about the next X7. However, we have it on good authority that it carries the internal codename “G67.” Sources close to Munich claim that series production will begin in August 2027. That would place the launch of BMW’s largest SUV after the next X5 (due in 2026) but before the X6 (expected in 2028).

We’ve only seen spy shots of the upcoming X5, but they reveal that the Neue Klasse design language will influence even CLAR-based models. The same should hold true for the second-generation X7. Like its smaller sibling, the new three-row SUV is widely expected to spawn a purely electric derivative based on the same platform as its ICE-powered siblings.

The iX7 will likely adopt the Gen6 batteries and motors that BMW will debut this September with the new iX3, its inaugural modern Neue Klasse model. The zero-emission X7 could be among the six EVs the company plans to produce in Spartanburg by the decade’s end. We’ve also heard an ALPINA-badged electric X7, internally referred to as the “G69,” is in development.

The “S68” V8 will be offered in at least two models for those who prefer gasoline engines. One should bear the BMW roundel and the other ALPINA’s new logo. That said, stricter emissions regulations make it uncertain whether an eight-cylinder X7 will be offered in Europe. The six-cylinder “B58” is virtually guaranteed, and plug-in hybrids and a diesel version are also expected.

Once again, a full-blown M variant seems unlikely. Instead, expect gas and electric M Performance versions as the X7 M60 xDrive and iX7 M70 xDrive. That rumored ALPINA model could come in three flavors: X7 40 xDrive, X7 60 xDrive, and iX7 100 xDrive. The latter is potentially pushing close to 900 horsepower.

Unless plans change, BMW is expected to produce the second-generation X7 through late 2034.

Source: BMW