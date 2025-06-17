“Where is the manual?” That’s what most of us were wondering when BMW unveiled the M2 CS. It’s a valid question, considering its “F87” predecessor came with a stick. The new “G87” Competition Sport, however, is only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission. So what gives? Long story short: the engineers prioritized horsepower at the expense of the third pedal.

We asked M’s Head of R&D, Dirk Häcker, last weekend at Le Mans, why the M2 CS skips the manual. It’s missing because it can’t handle more than 473 hp and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) and still meet BMW’s requirements. The new hardcore version delivers a hefty 523 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), output levels that would have exceeded the 6MT’s limits.

For the M2 CS, the company had to choose between either unlocking the full potential of the engine or limiting its capabilities to retain the three-pedal setup. BMW chose the former. Why? According to Häcker, the manual wouldn’t have allowed the car to be powerful enough to earn its CS badge and deliver the track performance expected from a Competition Sport model.

When BMW updated the standard M2 last year, its inline-six engine gained 20 hp, reaching 473 hp, or the maximum the manual could handle. However, torque remained unchanged at 550 Nm (405 lb-ft), as only the Steptronic version was bumped to 600 Nm (442 lb-ft). Now we know why.

At this point, you might be thinking we forgot about the 3.0 CSL. After all, the M4 CSL-based special edition holds the title of BMW’s most powerful six-cylinder production car. BMW tuned the twin-turbo 3.0-liter “S58” engine to 553 hp, yet it retained the manual transmission. Häcker explained that this was possible for a few reasons:

“It’s nearly the same one [gearbox used by the M2 and 3.0 CSL]. The thing is, we have different requirements. I think everybody knows the 3.0 CSL is a very rare, exclusive car. It will not be driven every day. Also, not the mileage. So, we had a special commitment overall to use it there, but it’s not an option for a track tool or something like that.”

As for what that “special commitment” involved, we can guess a few factors. Price may have played a role since the 3.0 CSL reportedly cost around €750,000. Homologation rules likely also played a role, as the modern Batmobile was a low-volume model, limited to just 50 units. But even in that car, engineers had to reduce torque to 550 Nm (405 lb-ft), matching the manual M2, M3, and M4.

Still, we should be thankful for what we have. Mercedes and Audi have long abandoned the manual gearbox. The M2 could retain its stick until the very end, which is reportedly set for 2029. The M3 and M4 will bow out sooner, but those cars are likely going to keep the manual until production ends. The first BMW to lose the manual will be the Z4 M40i next year, when the roadster will be discontinued.