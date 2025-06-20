The new M2 CS may pack a far greater punch than its predecessor, but it’s missing some of the features that made the F87 model special. We’ve already addressed the lack of a manual gearbox and carbon fiber front splitter, but why no carbon fiber hood and beefy power dome? Essentially, BMW wanted to shift the visual focus to the rear, where the Competition Sport sports a ducktail spoiler reminiscent of a CSL model.

Speaking with BMWBLOG this past weekend at Le Mans, M’s Head of Development Dirk Häcker explained:

“We had this discussion but we decided to do it in the rear. So we want to show the ducktail, this new interpretation. I think this is a very bold and big statement. If you take a look from the rear onto the car, it’s a very aggressive and dynamic view. For this car, we decided to change more in the rear than in the front of the car.”

Although the CS skips the carbon fiber hood, we wouldn’t rule out an M2 G87 eventually getting the lightweight panel. After all, Häcker did admit during the same interview that a CSL could happen one day. That said, the hardcore version hasn’t been approved for production, and even if it is, it’s unclear whether it would get the carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) hood.

It would make sense to fit a carbon hood to the M2 CSL, as engineers would need to shave off more weight than on the CS to justify the “L” at the end of the car’s name. As a refresher, the CS has shed nearly 100 pounds compared to the standard M2 sold in the United States. Its European counterpart has dropped about 30 kg.

For what it’s worth, BMW did use carbon fiber for the integrated ducktail spoiler on the M2 CS as part of a broader CFRP package to achieve the weight reduction.