Right after the unveil of the new 2025 BMW M4 CS, and we get to see the highly limited edition M4 going for the track record. In this video, we get to see the new BMW M4 CS equipped with 275/35R19 285/30R20 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2R, specifically engineered for the car. Thanks to the all-wheel drive and the 543 horsepower under the hood, BMW test driver Jörg Weidinger covered the Green Hell’s 20.832 kilometers (12.9 miles) in 7 minutes and 21.99 seconds.

Nearly As Fast As The BMW M4 CSL

The BMW M4 CS completed the circuit in 7 minutes and 18.13 seconds, which is 3.86 seconds faster than its counterpart. However, the BMW M3 CS posted a time of 7:28.760 minutes on the same track. The heavier BMW M3 Touring recorded a slower time of 7:35.060 minutes, but expectations are that the upcoming M3 CS Touring will perform better. It’s important to note that driving conditions can vary significantly, and as per protocol, the track times are booked in advance with a local notary present to certify results. This means that regardless of weather changes, the laps proceed as scheduled. During a recent lap with Jörg Weidinger, it was noted that even the M4 CSL could potentially improve its times under more favorable track conditions and temperatures.

45 lbs Lighter Than M4 Competition xDrive

The performance enhancements in the new G82 M4 CS largely stem from a significant reduction in weight. Like its sedan counterpart, the coupe version benefits from a wealth of standard carbon fiber components. It is approximately 45 pounds lighter than the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe, partly due to an exhaust system that is over 8 pounds lighter, thanks to its titanium rear silencer. In contrast, the M4 CSL underwent a more rigorous weight reduction, shedding 240 pounds, which included removing the rear seats. The G82 M4 CS boasts a curb weight of 3,902 lbs.

Equipped with xDrive as standard, the M4 CS delivers exceptional acceleration. It reaches 60 mph in an estimated 3.2 seconds, which is 0.4 seconds faster than the rear-wheel-drive M4 CSL and 0.2 seconds quicker than the all-wheel-drive M4 Competition Coupe. The car accelerates from 0 to 124 mph in just 11.1 seconds. In fourth gear, it completes the 50-75 mph sprint in 2.6 seconds, and in fifth gear, this increases to 3.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically capped at 188 mph.

Let's take a look at the Nurburgring lap with the new 2025 BMW M4 CS