The cheapest M4 that BMW sells costs $80,100 in the United States. That kind of money buys you a base G82 with a manual gearbox. Step up to the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible, and you’re spending at least $96,200. But there have been more expensive versions: the $123,500 M4 CS and the $139,900 M4 CSL. The new Edition VR46 trumps them all.

BMW is charging $155,000 for the most expensive M4 in history. Well, there was also the M4-based 3.0 CSL, but its $750,000 price tag was never officially confirmed. BMWBLOG got up close and personal with the Edition VR46 last week in Abu Dhabi during the BMW M Experience event, where we also saw a pair of M3 CS Touring cars.

BMW decided to showcase the car in Marina Bay Blue Metallic, but you can also have it in Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic if you prefer a matte finish. BMW splits production evenly between the colors, with two batches of 46 cars. All cars get the striking Sao Paulo Yellow accents and oversized VR46 logos. If you missed last month’s original debut, the special edition marks BMW Motorsport works driver Valentino Rossi’s 46th birthday. His autograph adorns the carbon fiber roof and brake calipers.

Although the Edition VR46 costs an arm and a leg, you still don’t get ceramic brakes. Instead, the M Compound brakes are installed. For the interior, several VR46 Edition logos separate the car from a regular M4 CS. You can find them on the center console, headrests, carbon fiber trim, door sills, and even on the front strut brace.

To sweeten the pot, BMW invites buyers to Italy to spend two days in the country shaped like a boot. On day one, you’ll visit the VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia, where you can chat with The Doctor himself and even share a barbecue. The next day, your destination will be the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where BMW will host an M Driving Experience event with its newest M cars.