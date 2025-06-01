It’s already been a week since BMW unveiled the M2 CS. The range-topping G87 variant made its public debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. Shortly thereafter, BMW Welt in Munich brought the company’s most powerful rear-wheel-drive car currently on sale. After presenting it as a static display, BMW M is now promoting its newcomer in its natural habitat: the racetrack.

New footage shot in Abu Dhabi features the M2 CS at the Yas Marina Circuit. As we’ve come to expect from BMW, the videography and editing are top-notch. There’s a noticeable use of CGI trickery, giving the visuals the feel of a cutscene from a video game. It also helps that the new Competition Sport comes finished in Individual Velvet Blue. The matte Gold Bronze wheels look great on camera, though a bit more variety wouldn’t hurt. Only this wheel design is available, but it won’t be long before the aftermarket scene offers plenty of alternatives.

Visually, the ducktail spoiler is the standout feature that immediately sets the M2 CS apart from the standard version. BMW integrated the distinctive design element into the redesigned trunk lid, made from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP). To be brutally honest, BMW hasn’t changed much else on the exterior, although the rear diffuser is also unique to the CS. Up front, there’s a new matte black splitter. The standard carbon roof and mirror caps can be added as options on the regular M2.

The interior remains essentially unchanged, except for a CFRP center console and illuminated “CS” logos in the door panels. BMW equips the M2 CS with carbon bucket front seats, which are also available as an option on the regular model. Rounding out the list of upgrades is an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a flat bottom and a red 12 o’clock marker.

Essentially, the M2 CS is a (nearly) fully loaded, automatic-only M2 with exclusive Individual paint and a ducktail spoiler. Of course, the real upgrade lies under the hood, where the S58 engine delivers an extra 50 hp and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) of torque. Whether these changes justify the steep asking price is something only customers can decide with their hard-earned money. In Germany, BMW is asking €115,000 before adding the cost of Velvet Blue paint and carbon-ceramic brakes. In the United States, the base price is $99,775.

BMW expects the M2 CS to be most popular in the U.S., Germany, and China when it goes on sale later this summer.

Video: BMW M / YouTube