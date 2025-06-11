BMW USA is transitioning its lineup to the 2026 model year, which includes some mild updates for the love/hate XM. As you can tell from the press shots, the large-and-in-charge SUV is essentially unchanged. Far from a Life Cycle Impulse, the revision brings additional customization options for the already extravagant M beast. Joining the color palette is Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue. BMW doesn’t disclose the cost of the matte paint, but we’ll remind you that all finishes on the 2025 XM Label were available at no additional charge.

What else? Well, the stately 23-inch wheels (1096 M) can now be ordered in Jet Black. It’s worth noting that 23-inch wheels are standard in the United States and come wrapped in 275/35 R23 front and 315/30 R23 rear tires. We’ll have to wait for the configurator to go live to see whether the smaller 22-inch sets are sticking around for 2026.

BMW has also updated the welcome light animation, but that’s about it in terms of exterior changes. Hopping inside, there are three new Individual themes: Night Blue Full Merino Leather with Vintage Coffee accents, Black Full Merino Leather with Vintage Coffee accents, and Silverstone Extended Merino Leather with Black accents. Going forward, the rear cushions are now color-coordinated with the Individual Merino Leather upholsteries.

The only other novelty brought by the 2026 XM Label is a higher AC charging power, rising from 7.4 kW to 11 kW. The lithium-ion battery pack mounted in the underfloor remains unchanged, with a net capacity of 19.2 kWh. For the previous model year, the EPA says you can squeeze out 31 miles of electric range before the gas engine kicks in.

BMW isn’t tweaking the powertrain either. The V8 soldiers on with 577 hp and 553 lb-ft, while the electric motor produces 194 hp and 207 lb-ft. Combined, the total system output is 738 hp and 738 lb-ft. It makes the XM Label the company’s most powerful production vehicle in history, albeit the M5 is not far behind. It does 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, despite weighing a colossal 6,091 lbs. Flat out, it hits an electronically restricted 155 mph, but the M Driver’s Package loosens the limiter to 175 mph.

BMW will show the 2026 XM Label this weekend at the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. Pricing details will be disclosed closer to the start of production in August. In the meantime, we’ll remind you that the previous model retailed for an eye-watering $187,625. The XM is now a Label-only affair in the U.S. because the regular V8 model is gone. As for the six-cylinder 50e, it’s still a no-show.