When BMW announced the i4 M60 earlier this week, it didn’t share any images of the electric M Performance car. We did find the i4 M50’s successor in the configurator shortly thereafter. However, real images are always better than screenshots from a website. The M division is finally making things right by showing its hot EV.

Since the i4 underwent a Life Cycle Impulse last year, the styling remains unchanged for the M60. Well, other than the new badge at the back. To make sure the i4 M60 makes a splash on social media, the M division is showcasing the car in a striking color with Italian racing origins.

Codenamed P7K, Individual Rosso Corsa Uni traces its roots to the 1920s with race cars from Maserati, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, and later Ferrari. It creates a powerful contrast with the M Carbon Exterior Package and optional 20-inch wheels (868 M) with a two-tone look.

BMW has a good reason to level up the car’s name. The transition from M50 to M60 is reflected in the combined output of the car’s dual motors. They now deliver 593 horsepower, or 56 hp more than before. The extra oomph has cut 0.2 seconds from the sprint time. It now takes just 3.7 seconds, making the i4 M60 as quick as the i7 M70 and a tenth of a second quicker than the iX M70.

The “new” i4 M60 has some big shoes to fill, considering the old i4 M50 was named the best-selling car from BMW M for three years in a row. We expect the updated M Performance EV to stick around for another three years or so. Our sources indicate that BMW will end production of the 4 Series Gran Coupe (G26) in June 2028.

The more powerful M60 and the longer-range i4 models have yet to be announced for the United States. However, the 2026MY i4 should debut in the coming weeks or months with the same upgrades.

Source: BMW M / Instagram