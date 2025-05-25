The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is primarily a celebration of the past. However, the annual event that BMW Group Classic has organized for the last 20 years is also an opportunity to host world premieres. For 2025, there are not one but two new cars carrying the iconic roundel: the Speedtop and the M2 CS. We covered both extensively over the weekend with exclusive images, and now BMW is sharing new photos of the latter.

While the press shots highlighted the M2 CS in Brooklyn Grey, these images show the sports coupe in Velvet Blue. It’s likely the only Individual color available for the upgraded G87. We’ll know for sure when BMW releases full details about the rear-wheel-drive performance machine in a couple of days. It doesn’t look drastically different from a regular M2, but glancing at the ducktail spoiler makes it clear this isn’t a standard model.

We’re hearing BMW is offering buyers a few paint options. In addition to Brooklyn Grey, no-cost choices include Sapphire Black and M Portimao Blue. As for forged wheels, customers are limited to a matte bronze gold set in a staggered setup. The front axle features 19-inch alloys with 275/35ZR19 tires, while the rear has 20-inch wheels with 285/30ZR20 rubber. Speaking of which, sport, track, and ultra-track tires are reportedly planned. You can optionally pair the wheels with carbon-ceramic brakes featuring red calipers.

The M2 CS is in good company at Lake Como in Italy this weekend. BMW’s most recent CS-badged models are also present, namely the M3 CS Touring and the M4 CS. All that’s missing now is a new M5 CS, although it’s unlikely to happen soon. BMW delivered the first G90 sedan and G99 wagon only a few months ago, and logic suggests a hotter derivative won’t arrive before 2027. That’s when the company plans to debut the facelift model, which car paparazzi have already spotted hiding Neue Klasse design cues.

Meanwhile, M2 development isn’t over. BMW could give the G87 the xDrive treatment at some point next year. The second-generation model won’t end production until closer to the decade’s end. By this time, at least in series-production cars, BMW will likely say goodbye to manual gearboxes. Whether we’ll ever see an M2 CSL remains a mystery, but there’s hope, knowing the F87 spawned a one-off CSL prototype.

Photos: BMW