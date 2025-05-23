Following a short teaser campaign but a long series of spy photos, the new M2 CS is finally official. Well, that’s only half true. BMW reveals the car’s design, making us wait slightly longer for the technical specifications. That’s not much of an issue since comprehensive details surfaced earlier this week in a massive leak. The specs are basically an open book by now, so let’s focus on the design.

This M2 CS in Brooklyn Grey looks exactly as expected, minus the daytime running lights. They’re white instead of yellow, leaving us wondering why the race car-inspired DRLs are missing. Until BMW responds to our inquiry later this weekend, we must talk about a far more striking change: the ducktail spoiler. It immediately sets the CS apart from the regular G87. Hot take: it’s just a smidge larger than necessary. Even so, it forges a visual link between the M2 CS and special models from the past.

While the car’s appearance may be predictable, that doesn’t make it any less exciting. Tuners won’t take long to develop mods replicating the ducktail spoiler. A new M car, even a derivative of an existing model, always sparks creativity in the aftermarket scene. When you think about it, the CS itself is really just an M2 with in-house tuning.

Special editions typically have limited customization options, but BMW still finds ways to charge more money. For instance, the rumored Velvet Blue Metallic paint will cost an extra $3,500. Add carbon-ceramic brakes, and you’re looking at an $8,500 surcharge. These add-ons will push the M2 CS into six-figure territory. But really, what’s a few extra thousand dollars when the base price is already nearing $100,000? It’s going to be even more expensive in Europe, where value-added tax (VAT) dramatically increases a car’s final price.

Is the CS the ultimate G87? Not quite. We have good reason to believe an xDrive version is coming next year. The second-generation M2 still has several years of life left, giving BMW plenty of time to raise the bar even higher. We can only dream of a full-blown M2 CSL, though there is precedent. M engineers secretly built an F87-based prototype a few years ago, but it never reached production. Could it happen this time around? It’s too early to say, but we’re confident BMW hasn’t fully tapped the G87’s potential.

The M2 CS makes its debut this weekend at the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este alongside an even more special M car. While it doesn’t carry the “world’s most powerful letter,” the stunning Speedtop will also be shown as a shooting brake based on the M8. BMW is unveiling the concept here, but a 70-unit production run is planned.