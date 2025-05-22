BMW is about to take the wraps off the M2 CS, but the cat is already out of the bag. Well, at least when it comes to technical specifications and pricing. A reliable member of the Bimmer Post forums is sharing all the juicy details about the new Competition Sport model. As we’ve been reporting for some time, the hottest G87 is said to produce 523 horsepower. M engineers have massaged the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine to extract a full 50 hp more than in the 2025 M2.

One missing piece of the puzzle had been the torque figure. The S58 engine is now said to deliver 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). That’s up by 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) compared to the M2 with the automatic transmission. Our sources in Munich were also sadly right about the lack of a manual gearbox. The second-generation M2 CS will be offered exclusively with the eight-speed Steptronic, routing all that power to the rear wheels.

M4 Power In The M2 CS

With 523 hp and 479 lb-ft, the new M2 CS matches the output of the non-Competition M4. According to the leaked spec sheet, BMW has shaved 97 lbs (44 kg) from the automatic M2. That brings the M2 CS’s curb weight down to 3,770 lbs (1,710 kg). It also makes it 60 lbs (27 kg) lighter than the base M4. These figures apply to the North American version and may vary slightly for the Euro-spec model.

The same leaker states the M2 CS sprints from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.7 seconds, trimming two-tenths of a second off the automatic M2’s time. It’s also a tenth of a second quicker than the base M4 Coupe. Flat out, it hits an electronically limited top speed of 188 mph (303 km/h). It’s an increase of 11 mph (18 km/h) over the non-CS M2 with the M Driver’s Package. It’s also 8 mph (13 km/h) faster than the standard M4.

Lots Of Carbon Fiber And A CSL-Styled Ducktail Spoiler

In terms of visual changes, the M2 CS sports a standard ducktail spoiler integrated into a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic trunk lid. It also features an aggressive rear diffuser in exposed carbon fiber and matte Gold Bronze 827M wheels. BMW equips the car with 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires and offers “track and ultra-track” rubber as a no-cost option.

Elsewhere, the M2 CS receives a matte black front splitter and a more aggressive kidney grille, in line with other CS-badged models. Ride height has been lowered by 0.2 inches (5 millimeters), resulting in 4.7 inches of ground clearance. As expected, the springs, dampers, and chassis have been further tuned.

Inside, standard equipment includes carbon bucket front seats wrapped in black Merino leather, with M accents and an illuminated CS badge. The steering wheel is covered in Alcantara and features a red 12 o’clock marker. M-themed seatbelts and M2 CS-branded side sills reinforce the car’s identity.

Three Regular Colors And A Special Individual Paint

Buyers can choose from Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, or Portimao Blue at no additional cost. For those looking to go the extra mile, Velvet Blue Metallic is available as an Individual color for an extra $3,600. That’s on top of a starting price of $99,775, including destination and handling fees. Carbon-ceramic brakes are optional at $8,500, pushing the fully loaded price to $111,875. Even so, it’s still nearly $13,000 less than the base price of the M4 CS.

When BMW officially unveils the M2 CS, expect all these details to be confirmed. There’s still no word on production numbers, but sources suggest that no more than 2,000 units, possibly even fewer, will be made.

Source: Bimmer Post