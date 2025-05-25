If you can’t get enough of the Speedtop, you’re in the right place. This weekend, BMW is parading its new shooting brake at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Although officially billed as a concept, the production version will look virtually identical. A new set of exclusive images taken on the shores of Lake Como shows what we might as well call a two-door M8 Touring with completely bespoke bodywork.

The German luxury automaker is taking a page from Rolls-Royce’s coachbuilding book. After last year’s targa-topped Skytop, the follow-up shooting brake is also a two-seater but with far more room in the back. Images don’t do the car justice; you must see it in the metal to fully appreciate its beauty. Unfortunately, few will ever get the chance to admire one up close. BMW is making only 70 cars, and logic tells us most won’t leave their climate-controlled garages.

BMW tailored the Speedtop to “collectors and connoisseurs,” which indirectly tells us that it’s über-expensive. An official price tag hasn’t been disclosed, but like the Skytop, we hear the wagon costs around €500,000. Is it worth the massive premium over an M8? That’s debatable, but we’re sure it won’t take long before the entire production run is spoken for. After all, BMW found buyers for all the Skytops, though that model had a shorter run of just 50 units.

Both special projects are M8s underneath the skin, so it’s no surprise the cars feature the older iDrive system. We do appreciate the separate physical controls, instead of cramming everything into a touchscreen. While the exterior has a real shot at becoming a timeless design, the cabin will inevitably age due to the dual-screen setup. That’s how the cookie crumbles with modern technology.

Some of the ultra-rich probably would’ve wanted more variety at this exorbitant price. We can only imagine how much more desirable the Speedtop would have been with analog dials and no tablet jutting out of the dashboard. A manual gearbox is equally a pipe dream, though wealthy purists would’ve flocked to the car had it come with a stick. Despite its imperfections, it’s a testament that BMW can still design a drop-dead gorgeous car, even if only a few can afford one.

There’s more to come in terms of special projects. Speaking at Villa d’Este, BMW Group Head of Design Adrian van Hooydonk hinted at the prospects of further low-volume cars.