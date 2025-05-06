It’s been a minute since BMW rolled out the XM Kith concept at Art Basel Miami Beach. The one-off SUV debuted at the end of last year and has now reached Europe. The unique luxobarge is currently on display in Munich at BMW Welt. As if the standard model wasn’t flashy enough, this one features purple daytime running lights.

Ronnie Fieg’s XM Kith is finished in Individual Frozen Techno Violet, with illuminated black side strips. Each strip contains a staggering 363 color LEDs that glow purple. The massive kidney grille is outlined in purple, and even the headlights carry a purple theme. The Kith logo can be projected using the low-beam LED matrix function.

Compared to a regular XM you’ll find at a nearby BMW dealership, the Kith concept sits 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) lower at the front axle and 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) at the rear for a more aggressive stance. The front and rear axles have been widened by 40 millimeters (1.6 inches), and it rides on massive 23-inch wheels featuring purple pigments.

Interior changes are less dramatic, though Ronnie Fieg’s concept does get front carbon bucket seats not offered in the XM by Kith special edition, which is limited to just 47 units. Naturally, there’s plenty of Kith branding to make its identity unmistakable.

This isn’t the XM Kith concept’s first appearance outside of the US. It was previously shown at the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea, earlier this year. Like the limited-edition version, the concept is based on the Label model and delivers a massive 738 hp from a plug-in hybrid V8 setup, the same one found in the new M5.

And in case you forgot, Ronnie Fieg also owns a matching BMW M1. The automaker fully restored the mid-engined supercar for what must’ve been an eye-watering sum.

Later this year, a facelifted XM will bring minor changes inside and out.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram