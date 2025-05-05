Percentages can be deceiving when looking at sales charts. Although the XM grew by 15.8% last year, the harsh reality is that BMW only delivered 7,813 units. That puts the plug-in hybrid SUV at the bottom of the rankings, as even the Z4 roadster fared better by reaching five digits. But even an unloved model deserves some attention every now and then, right?

Our sources close to Munich claim BMW is giving the XM a nip and tuck later this year. However, don’t expect any major changes for the dedicated M model. After all, it wouldn’t make sense to invest a significant amount of money into a vehicle that isn’t selling all that well. We’ve heard the color palette will grow to include new shades, and there will be some minor interior tweaks.

BMW is unlikely to change the headlights and taillights, as any modifications would require costly tooling updates. The XM’s update should follow the recipe used last year when the M2 was modestly revised. At that point, M boss Frank van Meel told us the smallest M car went through a Life Cycle Impulse, despite discreet changes. It’s unclear whether the 2026 XM will also be labeled as an LCI.

As previously reported, the XM’s lineup will be simplified by eliminating the 644-horsepower version. Instead, we’ve heard that BMW will sell the electrified SUV exclusively as a 738-hp Label in the United States. The German luxury brand is expected to retain the cheaper six-cylinder 50e model for the European market.

Looking ahead, the jury is still out on whether a second generation is planned. There have been conflicting reports regarding a potential follow-up to the G09. Some say a fully electric successor was (or is) in the making, while others quickly reported that the XM will be a one-and-done affair. We last heard about this topic in June 2024, when a second-gen model had not been canceled. However, the cards are likely stacked against a direct replacement for the current model, which is believed to go out of production in the summer of 2027.

Let’s face it: few would miss it.