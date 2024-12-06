Following the M4 Competition and i4 M50, the third special Kith-branded BMW is an SUV. Not just any sport utility vehicle, but the mighty XM. Only 47 cars are being built for the whole world, and we’ve now learned it’ll be an extremely rare sight in America. According to our sources, the special edition is capped at fewer than 10 units in the United States.

The XM by Kith goes on sale today in the US at 11 AM Eastern for anyone willing to fork out $199,000. That makes it $14,000 more expensive than the XM Label upon which it’s based. You can get the company’s most powerful production vehicle ever in all sorts of Individual colors. We’re also talking about matte finishes, none of which cost extra. However, only this one comes in Frozen Techno Violet. BMW promises no other future model will be available in this hue. We’ll see…

Alternatively, BMW also sells the XM by Kith in Frozen Black. However, we have a feeling that most people will opt for Frozen Techno Violet. Having such a rare color will likely help with the resale value. However, since the XM hasn’t exactly been a strong seller, maybe the matte violet color won’t make much of a difference. All cars come with this Individual Black Merino leather upholstery. As you can imagine, there’s plenty of Kith badging, especially inside.

Not that we’re trying to defend the lofty asking price, but the premium is partially justifiable. Aside from the unique color and the Kith connection, there’s the sound system. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround setup is a $3,400 option on the regular XM Label. It’s a 20-speaker system you’ll also find in the 7 Series and i7.

BMW has already built a one-off XM for Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. The concept car has violet lights and even more Kith branding. It also stands out thanks to carbon bucket seats, which the production model sadly doesn’t have.