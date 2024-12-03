Ronnie Fieg is in a select club of people who own both of BMW’s dedicated M cars. Because a standard M1 and XM wouldn’t cut it, the Kith founder has unique versions of the dynamic duo. Both come in Techno Violet, with the SUV wearing the Frozen version. The electrified mastodont from M has other traits that separate it from a standard XM.

BMW widened the M behemoth by 1.57 inches (40 millimeters) at both axles after installing wheel spaces. In addition, the XM Kith concept sits closer to the road for a more aggressive stance. The ride height has dropped by 1.18 in (30 mm) at the front and 1.37 in (35 mm) at the rear. While the wheel design is familiar, the huge alloys are spruced up with purple color pigments to match the body.

The purple/violet motif continues with the daytime running lights and the kidney grille’s illuminated contour. There are even purple Kith LEDs beneath the headlights, plus illuminated Kith logos running along the sides of the car. The fashion house’s monogram continues inside where the concept features carbon bucket seats. Unfortunately, the limited-run production version has the regular M multifunction seats instead.

The XM Concept joins Ronnie Fieg’s already impressive BMW fleet. In the teaser video leading up to the car’s debut, the Kith founder showed his three M3 E30s, an 8 Series E31, a couple of M4s, and a classic 1602. Frozen Techno Violet isn’t his only special request in terms of colors, as BMW also restored his 1602 in a new color, Vitality Green. The special hue was subsequently available for seven cars as part of the i4 M50 by Kith special edition.

Because it’s a concept, BMW won’t sell this customized XM. However, we expect to see a limited run of the Kith XM concept in a road-legal configuration, but more on that later this week. The 1981 BMW M1 E26 by Ronnie Fieg is also a one-of-a-kind model. Both cars will be on display at the Kith for BMW 2024 Showcase this Friday in Miami at 1111 Lincoln Road. [Photos: KITH]