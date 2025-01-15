After the 2020 M4 and 2022 i4 M50, the third car jointly created by BMW and Kith broke cover last month. The XM customized by Ronnie Fieg will be limited to 47 units globally, but the fashion house’s founder has a one-off concept just for himself. We initially saw it in early December at Art Basel Miami. Now, the unique SUV has traveled to South Korea.

It has undergone more changes than the XM special edition. The one-of-a-kind concept stands out with illuminated side accent strips featuring 363 LEDs. At the front, the low-beam headlights, thanks to LED matrix displays, can show the Kith logo on the glass covers. Ronnie Fieg’s car has purple daytime running lights to match the Individual Frozen Techno Violet metallic paint. The kidney grille’s contour also has a light-up purple contour.

The XM Concept is 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) lower at the front and 35 millimeters (1.37 inches) at the back. In addition, BMW widened both tracks by 40 millimeters (1.57 inches). Inside, Ronnie Fieg opted for a pair of carbon bucket seats you can’t have on the namesake special edition. As you can imagine, there’s plenty of Kith branding inside and out.

BMW South Korea is showcasing the XM Concept at its Driving Center in Incheon. The car and BMW x Kith merchandise will be on display until February 16.

Both the concept and the production car are based on the XM Label, BMW’s most powerful production vehicle ever. If you’re interested in one of the 47 cars, they’re also available in Individual Frozen Black. Fewer than 10 units are earmarked for the United States, while Australia is getting just one. In the US, it’ll set you back a hefty $199,000 before destination and handling fees.

As a refresher, Ronnie Fieg also took delivery of a fully restored and personalized M1, which you can’t have either.