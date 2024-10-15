The 3 Series had been the entry-level BMW sedan for decades before the 2 Series Gran Coupe arrived in 2019. The luxury brand was criticized for cheapening out by introducing a compact sedan on a front-wheel-drive platform. Despite the controversy, the formula must’ve worked commercially. At the end of the business day, that’s all that really matters. As such, the “F44” gets a direct successor. Meet the new “F74.”

BMW isn’t taking any risks since the 2 Series Gran Coupe continues to be a 1 Series that eschews the hatchback in favor of a trunk lid. After all, why mess with a winning recipe? It’s still not a coupe despite the confusing name but it is grander. Well, at least physically. Bavaria’s entry-level sedan is slightly bigger than before, which is something we can say about nearly all cars that switch to the next generation.

Slightly Larger Than Before

The not-so-compact model now measures 4546 millimeters (+20 mm) in length, 1800 millimeters in width, and 1445 millimeters (+25 mm) in height. In US specification, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe is 179.2 inches long, 70.9 inches wide, and 56.9 inches tall. It carries over the wheelbase of its predecessor, so the distance between the axles remains at 2670 millimeters or 105.1 inches.

The exterior styling is evolutionary and we’d argue it’s better executed this time around. The old car looked a bit awkward from some angles but its replacement seems nicer. That’s our initial impression after seeing the official images. If you’re not a fan of the quirky kidney grille, the M235 provides a more aggressive look with horizontal bars. Much like the larger 8 Series Gran Coupe, it’s still a traditional sedan whereas the 4 Gran Coupe has a more practical liftgate.

In terms of customizations, Europeans get to choose from two solid colors and seven metallic ones, plus four Individual finishes. Moreover, BMW promises numerous special colors and a contrasting black roof. In the US, there’s just one solid color, eight metallic finishes, and two Frozen matte paints, plus many other Individual hues. Wheel sizes start at 17 inches in Europe and from 18 inches in the US but go all the way up to 19 inches.

Simplified Interior

While the exterior is more of a facelift aka Life Cycle Impulse, the cabin has been overhauled. The 2 Series Gran Coupe was one of the few remaining models with the old iDrive setup and plenty of physical buttons. Its replacement embraces minimalism with a dual-screen layout and limited switchgear. Much like in the 1 Series, X1, X2, and 2 Series Active Tourer, the rotary knob is sadly gone. However, the new X3 also has iDrive 9 but keeps the separate dial.

The simplified dashboard accommodates a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 10.7-inch touchscreen. If the interior looks instantly familiar, it’s because the latest 1 Series is almost identical on the inside. Just like many recent BMWs and MINIs, the cabin completely does away with leather. This Veganza upholstery can be combined with Alcantara if you go for the M Sport Package or the hot M235.

Engines

The base model in Europe has a three-cylinder, 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 154 hp (115 kW) and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) of torque. Because it employs a mild-hybrid setup, total output is slightly higher, at 168 hp (125 kW) and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm). The 2025 BMW 220 Gran Coupe takes 7.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and tops out at 143 mph (230 km/h).

In the United States, BMW won’t initially sell the car with front-wheel drive. Instead, at first, Americans get a 228 xDrive that sends 241 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) to both axles. It’s enough muscle for a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) run in 5.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 130 mph (209 km/h). With performance tires, the top speed increases to 155 mph (250 km/h).

From mid-2025, America you also get a lesser 228 sDrive with front-wheel drive and the same 241 hp.

The M235 has a larger four-cylinder engine on both sides of the pond. However, the 2.0-liter unit is downgraded in Europe, therefore echoing the other M Performance compact cars. On the Old Continent, you’ll have to make do with 296 hp (221 kW) whereas Americans get 312 hp (233 kW). Both flavors of the sporty sedan have 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) on tap.

In European guise, the M235 needs 4.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h). Its American cousin takes 4.7 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 km/h). Both max out at 155 mph (250 km/h).

The Diesel Lives But The Manual Gearbox Is Dead

The engine lineup is more diverse in Europe where customers also have a couple of diesels, the 218d and 220d. Both have four-cylinder engines and come in front-wheel drive but only the latter has a mild-hybrid setup. Stick to the base diesel and you get 148 hp (110 kW) and 295 lb-ft (360 Nm). It’s enough diesel punch for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 8.4 seconds before maxing out at 140 mph (226 km/h). The more potent oil-burner has 161 hp (120 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) after factoring in the 48-volt tech. The extra oomph lowers the sprint time to 8 seconds flat while the top speed remains unchanged, at 140 mph (226 km/h).

Regardless of engine and continent, all variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe are exclusively available with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The “F74” marks the end of the six-speed manual, which BMW had offered in Europe on the lesser-powered versions. Consequently, yet another model with a stick shift bites the dust.

Although it debuts in the same week as the 2024 Paris Motor Show, the new 2 Gran Coupe isn’t in France’s capital these days. Deliveries to buyers won’t kick off until March 2025, after production starts in Leipzig. BMW estimates the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, and Australia will be the largest markets. For China, there are plans to launch a long-wheelbase model early next year as the “F78.” The newcomer will replace the 1 Series Sedan (“F52”) discontinued last year.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prices

In the US, the math starts at $40,775 for the 228 sDrive you’ll have to wait until next year. Step up to the 228 xDrive and BMW wants $42,775. The M235 retails from $50,675. All prices include the $1,175 destination and handling fees.

Standard equipment in the US

Adaptive M Suspension

Comfort Access keyless entry

M Sport Brakes (M235 xDrive Gran Coupe, optional on 228 xDrive Gran Coupe)

Auto dimming interior and exterior mirrors

Power front seats

Sport seats

Heated front seats

LED Headlights

Active Driving Assistant

Parking Assistant

Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System

Wireless device charging

Personal eSIM 5G

Navigation

Shadowline Exterior Trim

BMW Digital Key Plus with UWB

Frontal Collision Mitigation

Lane Keeping Assistant

Option packages.

Driving Assistance Plus Package

Distance Control

Steering and Lane Control Assistant

Driving Assistance Professional Package

Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go

Side Collision Protection

Traffic Jam Assistant

M Sport Package (228 xDrive Gran Coupe)

M Steering wheel with shift paddles

M Sport Brakes with blue calipers

Choice of: M Illuminated Hexacube Matte Trim Illuminated Aluminum Graphite Trim

M Sport interior elements

M Sport Professional Package

M Sport Brakes with red calipers Optional M Compound Brakes with grey calipers (M235 xDrive Gran Coupe)

M Shadowline Lights

M Sport seats for driver and passenger (M235 xDrive Gran Coupe)

Rear spoiler (228 xDrive Gran Coupe)

Extended Shadowline Trim

M Performance Package (M235 xDrive Gran Coupe)

M Technology Package Solid piston rod front damper Stiffer stabilizer brackets made from aluminum Solid underbody / longitudinal struts Exclusive chassis tuning

M Compound Brakes with grey calipers

M Shadowline Lights

19-inch M Forged Multi-Spoke Orbit Grey wheels 1085M with High Performance Tires

M Sport seats for driver and front passenger

Extended Shadowline Trim

Increased top speed limiter

Premium Package

Remote Engine Start

Black Roof (on select exterior colors)

Panoramic moonroof

Technology Package