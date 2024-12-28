The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a whole new design. But the car’s ethos remains the same as the one it’s replacing: it’s an affordable compact luxury sedan that slots below the ubiquitous 3 Series. But to get there, the GC sacrifices some quintessential BMW qualities, like rear-wheel drive and some lower-quality materials in the cabin. That said, the 2 Gran Coupe is nice enough and is decent value for the money – just don’t go expecting M3 levels of dynamism.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Engine, Transmission, and Performance

As of this writing, US shoppers can only buy all-wheel drive (xDrive) variants of the 2 Gran Coupe – a front-wheeler is on the way soon. All versions rely on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine dubbed the B48 in varying states of tune. It all bolts up to a seven-speed dual-cluch automatic transmission.

The 228 makes do with 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The M Performance version, the M235, enjoys a power bump to 312 horsepower. The latter is a pretty quick car, especially in-segment; BMW estimates it takes just 4.7 seconds to reach 60 mph from a standstill. The M235 also enjoys a host of performance enhancers, like larger alloy wheels, an adaptive suspension, quad tailpipes, and the like. We were pleasantly surprised when we took the M235 for a spin, although the steering didn’t offer much feedback and felt it may, overall, disappoint performance junkies.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Fuel Economy and MPG

At the time of this writing, the EPA hasn’t released formal estimates for fuel economy. But BMW claims the 228 xDrive should get 38 mpg, while the M235 achieves 33 mpg. We assume those are highway mpg figures, based on last year’s models. Last year, base models got 24 city and 34 highway.

Interior and Cargo Space

The new Gran Coupe joins the rest of the BMW lineup, proudly displaying a curved display stretching from the center of the dashboard to the edge of the driver’s side air vents. The 2er comes with Veganza (vegan leather) upholstery with no option for leather, although we think the Alcantara upholstery is a cool choice. It’s locked behind a $900 M Sport Plus Package, but we’d probably still choose it. Notable options include lumbar support for $450 and a heated steering wheel for $200. Heated seats are, delightfully, standard.

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers 12 cubic feet of storage space in its meager trunk, down three cubic feet year-over-year. Unfortunate, but far from a deal breaker. It still beats the Mercedes CLA (11.6) and Audi A3 (10.9).

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Technology and Connectivity

The curved display comprises a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.7-inch central display, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility come standard. So, too, does integrated navigation and voice commands. It is powered by iDrive 9. Tech-forward shoppers will want the $1,500 Technology Package, adding a head-up display, 360-degree camera, and self-parking capabilities. Not bad for the “entry-level” luxury sedan. We’d probably toss on Remote Engine Start for $300, because starting your car from the app is easy and a lifesaver in warm/cool weather.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2025 BMW 2 Series is similarly generous with driver aids. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and BMW Assist (OnStar equivalent) all come included, which is nice. The aforementioned Technology Package adds some cool parking tech, and you can even get BMW’s hands-free driving tech. It’ll cost you: you’ll need to shell out $500 for the base Driver Assistance Package, then also add the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Pricing

The new 2 Gran Coupe starts at $41,600, slightly more expensive than Audi’s A3 and almost $4,000 less than the Merc CLA. We truthfully think the $45,950 3 Series is probably the car’s closest competitor, and we’d recommend stepping up if you can. The M235 just barely squeaks under the $50K mark at $49,500. While 312 horsepower is fun, we would ask that you strongly consider a 3 Series, drive both, then make a decision.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe FAQ