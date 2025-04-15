It’s only been a few days since BMW was caught testing the M2 CS at the Nürburgring. Interestingly, another prototype has now been spotted at the Green Hell. This time, the Competition Sport stands out more thanks to its flashy wheels. The familiar Gold Bronze finish is likely an alternative to the all-black alloys seen on earlier test cars.

There’s still something missing from this M2 CS, though. The white daytime running lights will likely be swapped for a yellow theme. Other than that, the car appears production-ready. Rather than hiding the changes from the regular G87, the camouflage actually highlights the upgrades, chiefly the aggressive front bumper and the M4 CSL-style ducktail spoiler.

But this isn’t a CSL, which explains the presence of rear seats. The M2 CS is rumored to shave off just 30 kilograms (66 pounds), and we’re curious to see if BMW will take the performance envelope even further. For those keeping track, the previous-generation F87 M2 did get a one-off CSL version. For now, we can only dream of a series-production M2 CSL based on the G87.

In the meantime, the CS is shaping up to be the fastest and most powerful M2 ever. Still rear-wheel drive, the high-performance (but automatic-only) G87 could be packing 523 hp. If sources close to Munich are right, that would match the 2025 M4 Competition xDrive’s output, only in a smaller, lighter tail-happy package.

So when is the disguise coming off? We suspect the M2 CS will make its debut next month. BMW has a new M car slated for the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, and we can’t think of a more likely candidate. The event is set for May 23–25, during which a new concept car will also be revealed.

Echoing the M3 CS Touring launched earlier this year, the M4 CS in 2024, and the M3 CS Sedan introduced in 2023, this latest CS-badged model will have limited availability. BMW is expected to produce fewer than 2,000 units over the course of a one-year run.

Source: statesidesupercars / YouTube