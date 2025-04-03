The 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is coming up, and you know what that means. Yes, BMW is bringing another one-off car to Lake Como this year to follow the 2024 Skytop and the Touring Coupe before it. Generally, these unique projects have remained one-of-a-kind efforts, but Skytop is a pleasant exception. The Z4 M40i-based shooting brake from 2023 nearly got the green light as well.

Naturally, BMW isn’t yet willing to reveal the car’s identity. However, it does say it’s an “elegantly sporting one-off designed to provide motoring pleasure for two.” The fact that it’s strictly a two-seater likely means the mysterious vehicle is not based on an SUV. Our money is on a sedan or a coupe. It could also be a convertible, but common sense tells us to rule out another project based on the Z4 or 8 Series Convertible, leaving only the 4 Series Convertible as a potential candidate.

Whether the secret one-off has anything to do with BMW’s plans to celebrate half a century of the 3 Series remains to be seen. An E21 homage would perfectly mark 50 years since the start of the 3er lineage. Whatever the case, all seven generations of the 3er will be represented at the event. As a tie-in with the 50th anniversary of Art Cars, Sandro Chia’s 1992 M3 GTR (E36) will be there.

We should point out that the one-off will carry the famous roundel rather than Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Ecstasy or the MINI logo. BMW’s success with special coachbuilt projects like the 3.0 CSL and Skytop could encourage the German luxury brand to build more limited-run cars. We’ll have to wait and see if the next one-off will follow the same path.

Separately, the Motorrad division will provide an unknown world premiere. The motorcycle arm of the BMW Group will showcase a “case study in unbridled adrenalin on two wheels.”

BMW Group Classic will host the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on May 23-25.

Source: BMW