2024 was BMW M’s 13th consecutive year of growth, with deliveries of M Performance and M models reaching 206,582 vehicles. As you can imagine, the cheaper, not-quite-M cars did the heavy lifting, with 139,777 units, while the remaining 66,805 were true M models. Enthusiasts will be happy to hear that 2025 is also off to a great start.

In the first three months of 2025, shipments for M models surged by 5% to 50,494 vehicles. Again, for clarity, the number includes both types of M cars. BMW explains demand was fueled by the new M5 sedan and the M3 lineup. It’s great to hear the M duo is “in high demand across all regions.” Deliveries of the G90 started near the end of 2024, so it comes as no surprise sales increased in the first quarter of this year as availability ramped up.

Interestingly, BMW doesn’t mention the M5 Touring as a driving factor in M’s sales surge. We’re bringing this up because production of the G99 is higher than initially scheduled. The original plan was for the sedan to account for two-thirds of M5 production, leaving the wagon with the remaining third. However, output is now split evenly between the two body styles, although that could change in the future.

As to what the rest of the year holds, we’re going to see at least two special M models. We’re talking about the M2 CS and the M3 CS Touring. The former could break cover as early as next month at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The latter is likely to arrive in the second half of 2025. In keeping with previous Competition Sport models, both should be a one-year affair with production limited to fewer than 2,000 units.

Looking back at 2024, the M2 saw its sales increase by 64% while the M3 Touring grew by 57%. Even the love/hate XM was up 16%. Overall, demand for full-fat M cars blossomed by 8%. Since we mentioned the G87, it’s likely to receive a major update in 2026 when a first-ever xDrive derivative will be added to the lineup. Don’t worry, as the new automatic-only flavor won’t spell the end for the rear-wheel-drive, manual-gearbox model.

