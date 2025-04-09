BMW uses the “Power of Choice” slogan in the context of drivetrains. It refers to the wide variety of gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains, with a hydrogen fuel cell on the way. However, this motto is also perfectly valid when it comes to customization. How many automakers out there sell a six-cylinder wagon with matte green paint?

The best BMW you can’t buy in the United States is posing in Munich at the BMW Welt in an eye-catching color. It’s always an occasion to see a car finished in Frozen Tampa Bay Green Metallic, an Individual paint carrying the “P9B” internal codename. It also has some M Performance goodies, including the matte black side decals and a red towing strap.

Too flashy? Perhaps, but it only shows how customizable the 3 Series is, even in a non-M3 guise. The “G21” is far less flamboyant than the “G81,” but that’s probably for the better. It has a more understated look, although this one begs attention. BMW also sells a diesel equivalent of this car, the M340d, but its days are numbered. The next-generation 3 Series won’t have a diesel M Performance model. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering how the X3 M40d is dead.

At this point, we’re not entirely sure whether there will even be another 3 Series Touring. Although the “G51” codename is floating around the Internet, it’s unclear whether BMW’s higher-ups have approved a new wagon. Only prototypes of the sedan (“G50”) have been spotted testing so far. However, we’re not losing hope, as it would be sad not to have a long-roof 3er. Only the original “E21” – which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025 – didn’t get the wagon treatment. It would be a real shame to break a decades-long tradition.

Even if the “G51” doesn’t get the stamp of approval, there could be a different wagon in the 3 Series segment. We’ve been reporting about the possibility of an i3 Touring (“NA1”) as a fully electric estate. Hopefully, one of the two will see the light of production day. Ideally, having both in BMW’s ever-growing lineup would be nice. It’d make the “Power of Choice” slogan even more relevant.