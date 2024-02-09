The 2024 BMW X2 M35i just made its debut, and it’s been catching everyone’s eye here in Portugal, especially with its unique Frozen Tampa Bay color. This interesting choice of color somewhat inspired by resembles the bright, lime-like green known as Java Green. It’s a bold move by BMW, showing that they’re really stepping up their game by offering a wide range of unique colors, not just for their high-end M cars but now for more accessible models like the X2 and X1 as well.

A Large Offering of BMW Individual Colors

In the past, if you wanted a BMW in one of these special Individual colors, you had to opt for one of the larger, pricier models. But now, BMW is making these exclusive colors available for their smaller cars too, which is great news. It means that even the more compact, front-wheel-drive cars can be customized to stand out, showing off the owner’s personal style right from the factory.

Of course, design wise was always the more daring BMW, if you will. It still has a somewhat quirky design and it’s designed to appeal to younger drivers who want something that stands out. The car comes with a shiny illuminated grille and four exhaust tips at the back. Not our favorite choice on the car, but something we expected.

It also has a sleek roofline that gives it a sporty look and coupeish look, making it look quite different from the older F39 model it replaces. This new model is quite a bit larger too, which not only gives it a more impressive presence but also hints at BMW’s plans to phase out the X4 after its current generation.

Over 300 Horsepower

Performance-wise, the BMW X2 M35i packs a serious punch with its turbocharged four-cylinder B48 engine, boosted by a 48-volt electrical system. This setup delivers a powerful 312 horsepower and 400 Newton meters of torque (that’s about 331 lb-ft). It’s a configuration that promises not just great looks but also impressive performance, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds, and it can reach speeds up to 250 km/h.

While we’re not allowed to talk about how the car drives until the embargo lifts on February 28, we’ve had the opportunity to take some exclusive photos of it in the Frozen Tampa Bay color. This shade, along with the car’s design, will definitely make you stand out. We’re looking forward to sharing more about the driving experience soon, but for now enjoy these photos taken in Cascais, Portugal.