When BMW gave the 3 Series a mid-cycle update in 2022, it announced that U.S.-bound models would be produced exclusively at the San Luis Potosí factory in Mexico. However, it has recently come to our attention that the G20 is still imported from the Munich plant in Germany.

A reliable insider on the Bimmer Post forums claims that “BMW has quietly started building” U.S.-spec G20 330i sedans in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. We reached out to BMW USA to verify the report. Here’s what a spokesperson told us:

“BMW maintains a flexible global production network and will continue to import BMW 3 Series vehicles from both Mexico and Germany. This applies not only to the 330i variants, but to all 3 Series models produced for the U.S. market.”

This also means that the M340i, in both rear- and all-wheel-drive versions bearing the “Made in Germany” label, is sold in the U.S. The full-fat M3 remains exclusively built in Munich.

If you’re wondering how much life is left in the G20 and G80: the former is reportedly scheduled to end production in October 2026, with the latter following a few months later in February 2027.

As we previously reported, the next-generation 3 Series and M3 are unlikely to be produced in Munich. The historic plant transitions exclusively to electric vehicle manufacturing starting in 2027. So, where does that leave the 3er? According to our sources, production is expected to shift to Dingolfing. The G50 3 Series is projected to enter production in November 2026, while the first G84 M3 could roll off the line in July 2028.

BMW is planning another M Performance model with an inline-six engine, though it won’t be called the M340i. Instead, this not-quite-M variant will be rebranded as the M350 and could produce up to 417 horsepower. If accurate, it would be a 31-hp increase over the current U.S.-spec M340i. It’s expected to be available with both rear- and all-wheel drive. As for the next M3, sources suggest it will deliver between 530 and 560 horsepower. However, the flagship might come exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission.

It’s still unclear whether there will be another 3 Series Touring with combustion engines. The rumored model reportedly carries the internal codename “G51,” but its production has not yet been confirmed. Our sources indicate that the i3 Touring (NA1) has a better chance of getting the green light.

Source: BMW USA, Bimmer Post