Not long until BMW takes the camouflage off its M2 CS prototypes. With M confirming a new model debut for May, we may be just a few weeks away from the car’s world premiere. In the meantime, there’s still some testing to complete and iron out any potential last-minute issues. At least two test vehicles were seen in full attack mode at the Nürburgring. With the official debut right around the corner, it’s no wonder the M2 CS looks ready to lose the disguise.

However, the yellow daytime running lights reserved for the CS-badged cars are missing. Elsewhere, the camo can’t hide the aggressive front bumper with a spoiler lip. At the rear, it’s hard to miss the ducktail spoiler sending M3 CSL E46 vibes. Hiding underneath the camouflage should be the standard carbon fiber body parts that are typically optional on the regular M2.

The diet will allegedly amount to 66 pounds (30 kilograms), with the fat to be replaced with muscle. BMW is said to tweak the twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit to increase the inline-six’s output to 523 horsepower. You won’t be able to row your own gears since the “S58” will be hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While an M2 xDrive is coming as early as next year, the CS will stay rear-wheel drive.

Competition Sport models typically come in special colors, and the M2 CS should follow suit. We’ve heard through the grapevine that Velvet Blue will be offered. If that’s too much, Brooklyn Grey and Sapphire Black could be alternative finishes. Customers willing to go all out can combine the flashy Individual color with Gold Bronze wheels as an alternative to black alloys. Inside, the carbon bucket seats will be a standard affair.

BMW won’t flood the market with M2 CS cars since production will be limited to only 12 months. In this interval, fewer than 2,000 units are likely to be produced. The most potent G87 ever will follow the strategy implemented for the M3 CS Touring earlier this year. The M4 CS and M3 CS also had a short run.

Video: CarSpyMedia / YouTube