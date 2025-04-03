BMW M’s annual sales have been increasing for 13th consecutive years, hitting 206,582 units in 2024. The rapid growth has been fueled by the proliferation of M Performance cars, which are controversially bundled with the full-fat M models. With the M5 and M5 Touring now out, the outlook for 2025 looks solid. To accelerate the jump in popularity of the “world’s most powerful letter,” the portfolio will expand to include an unknown model.

The 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will be the venue for the official debut of a new M car. BMW doesn’t mention the product, only saying it’ll be a “world premiere.” Looking at the company’s vast lineup, the only candidate that springs to mind is the M2 CS. We’ve already seen the M3 CS Touring this year, and it’s far too early for the M5 to get the Competition Sport treatment.

Elsewhere in the lineup, we’re ruling out true M derivatives of the compact models. Don’t expect BMW to go above the M35 flavor since the company has ruled out front-wheel-drive-based Ms. The new X3 tops out with the already available M50, while an X3 M40d successor is not planned. We’re also excluding the bigger SUVs since those already have M Performance and M flavors. Spy shots have revealed the 7 Series is due for a Life Cycle Impulse, so the timing isn’t right.

BMW doesn’t specify whether it intends to show an M Performance model or a real M. Whatever the case, the portfolio is nearly complete, save for that M2 CS we mentioned earlier. The alleged M2 xDrive isn’t due until next year, so we’re not considering it.

What if it’s something else? The 8 Series is worthy of a proper sendoff based on the M8, but that ship has probably sailed already. BMW removed the F92 from the US configurator a couple of months ago, although the Convertible and Gran Coupe are still around.

We certainly wouldn’t mind seeing a follow-up to the M550i, but it’s unlikely. Even if an M Performance 5 Series with a gas engine is on the agenda, it’ll likely arrive with the 5 Series facelift. If it does, it might be that long-rumored M560e plug-in hybrid with an inline-six rather than a brawny V8.

It would make sense for the Z4 to have a swan song before the G29 dies next year. However, the six-speed manual version launched last year could be the de facto finale for the roadster.

We still haven’t forgotten about that mysterious electric coupe prototype spotted nearly a year ago, hiding Neue Klasse design cues. It’s unclear if BMW intends to properly introduce that car one day. Even if that day comes, the high-riding EV is likely to be a concept. Next month’s debut will be a production model.

We’ll have an answer to BMW’s riddle next month at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este (May 23-25). A new one-off car will also be presented on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

Source: BMW