With such a vast lineup, BMW works around the clock to keep its numerous products fresh and competitive. There’s always something in the works, whether a next-generation model or a Life Cycle Impulse. Spy videos taken in Austria show both types of new models. The clip attached below is a window into the future of the fifth-gen X5 (G65). Judging by the license plate ending in “E,” we assume it’s either a plug-in hybrid or a fully electric iX5.

But that’s not the most interesting part about the X5 prototype. Although the video is shot from afar, we can’t help but notice tiny winglets above the beltline. It looks as though BMW is giving the G65 the diminutive door handles we saw last year on the Vision Neue Klasse X. Curiously, the 2026 iX3 – which the concept previewed – won’t have them. Instead, the second-gen iX3 will adopt lower-mounted flush door handles like other BMWs on sale today.

The new X5 will definitely have some Neue Klasse design cues. About a year ago, one dealer in the United States mentioned X-shaped headlights. They were likely referring to the inner graphics, not the shape of the headlight itself. Whatever the case may be, the front fascia will have a “mean” look with “probably the coolest thing [headlights] I’ve seen.” These quotes are more than just hot gossip; the dealer attended a private event in Las Vegas where BMW invited US dealers to catch an early glimpse of future products.

The G65 is expected to enter production in August 2026, so its world premiere is slated to take place in roughly a year. BMW is keeping the V8 engine alive for one more generation for the X5 M60 xDrive. BMW reportedly plans a second M Performance version as the purely electric iX5 M70 xDrive. The unconfirmed name with a higher number suggests the EV will pack more punch than the gas model’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. A plug-in hybrid X5 M60e could be in the offing as well.

A second spy video shows the 7 Series LCI, which is also either a PHEV or an EV based on the license plate. We’re leaning towards the former since the bottom section of the kidney grille isn’t closed. It indicates there’s a combustion engine underneath the hood that needs cooling. The horizontal slats suggest it’s the M760e, but we can’t see whether there are quad exhaust pipes. Even from this angle, you can observe the back of the new central touchscreen for the iDrive X. The next-gen infotainment measures a stately 17.9 inches.

The jury is still out on whether the facelifted G70 will continue to have split headlights anymore. We can’t see the upper strip of LED daytime running lights. However, that was also the case with early prototypes of the current-generation 7 Series. The fact that the main headlights (albeit still provisional) continue to sit so low makes us think BMW isn’t abandoning dual lights just yet.

The 7er facelift could arrive slightly earlier than the next-gen X5. Bavaria’s updated flagship sedan is purportedly entering production in July 2026, a month before the SUV.