Even with zero options, the M3 Touring is one of the most desirable BMWs money can buy. It’s certainly in our top three, and just like any other M car, it’s highly customizable. Look no further than this G81 build to see how eye-catching a wagon can get. We photographed a high-end version in Fire Orange II Uni, an Individual color known by its “375” codename.

When the M3 Touring underwent a Life Cycle Impulse last year, we were delighted to see the addition of silver wheels. BMW also sells the forged set (825 M) with a two-tone look, but we’d much rather have the classic finish. A quick look between the spokes shows the gold calipers reserved for the optional carbon-ceramic brakes.

But this M3 Touring has a few goodies you won’t find in the regular configurator. The chief of which is noticeable at the back. The center-exit M Performance titanium exhaust with quad tips looks as polarizing as it did when BMW launched it a few years ago. We can’t say we’re necessarily in love with it since it’s too flashy for our tastes. But no one can deny the benefits: it shaves off about 7 kilograms (15 pounds) and delivers an angrier soundtrack.

The carbon add-ons are also from the M Performance Parts catalog. However, we’d honestly remove the front flicks on the sides of the bumper. The red towing strap is also a bit too much, but it’s a minor inconvenience. We do like the carbon upgrades inside the cabin over the standard car. Naturally, this G81 has the optional front bucket seats. The body-hugging seats are actually standard on the new M3 CS Touring special edition.

Whoever was responsible for configuring this G81 did a great job of showcasing the depth of customization options. It might be too in-your-face for some people, but that’s how it usually goes with BMWs decked out with M Performance Parts.