BMW recently debuted an M2 30 Years Edition in Mexico and it’s already launching another special G87 in Indonesia. It’s simply called the Special Edition and comes exclusively in Frozen Pure Grey. Beyond the matte Individual paint, the sports coupe has the optional carbon fiber roof and side mirror caps. In addition, it’s chock-full of M Performance Parts. Yes, that includes the controversial exhaust system with stacked tips mounted in the center.

The M2 Special Edition has the boy racer look with the carbon fiber M Performance body kit. Consequently, it boasts chunky air inlet trim pieces at the corners of the front bumper. Additionally, the side spats and side skirt attachments are made from the same lightweight material. We can say the same about the rear diffuser hosting the stacked exhaust tips.

Available only with the eight-speed automatic transmission, the M2 Special Edition for Indonesia has the M Sport seats and an anthracite headliner. BMW fits the rear-wheel-drive machine with Vernasca leather upholstery and a carbon fiber trim on the dashboard. All told, it’s a G87 build without any exclusive features since you can order an M2 exactly like this.

For a truly special M2, you’ll have to wait until next year when the Competition Sport will be launched. The limited-run coupe is expected to have a special color (Velvet Purple most likely) and more power. We’re hearing the S58 will be massaged by BMW’s engineers to 523 horsepower. That would give it a 50-hp advantage over the regular model currently available. Expect a bump in torque for the M2 CS, along with lots of standard carbon fiber.

Speaking of CS models, the M2 Special Edition was introduced in Indonesia alongside the M4 CS. BMW didn’t say how many are coming there. However, we do know that global production is capped at just 1,700 cars.

Source: BMW Indonesia, B Channel / YouTube