I’m probably living in a fantasy land, but an M car should have everything included as standard. Reality check: that’s not the case. The M5 has several options in the regular configuration, plus M Performance Parts available at your local dealer. BMW has a new video with the “G90” sedan and “G99” wagon chock-full of extras.

The Speed Yellow duo features fully loaded configurations for those willing to empty their bank accounts. Upgrades revolve around carbon fiber add-ons, starting at the front with a bumper attachment. Chunky side skirts and an M Performance decal in Frozen (matte) Black are available for a more muscular profile. BMW sells both M5 flavors with an aramid fiber antenna cover, carbon mirror caps, and a carbon diffuser.

Only the Touring gets a pair of carbon rear fins flanking the tailgate’s glass. Stick to the sedan, and you can ask BMW to install a carbon trunk lid spoiler. The M5 can also be equipped with optional titanium and carbon exhaust finishers. However, there are other items beyond the ones mentioned in the video. Goodies include a carbon fiber fuel tank cap and M Performance-branded floor mats with decorative stitching.

If money’s burning a hole in your pocket, there are a bunch of miscellaneous items. Indeed, BMW will happily sell you everything from tire bags to key cases. Both have M Performance branding because, of course, they do.

Is something missing? We haven’t yet seen forged wheels tailored to the “G90” and “G99.” Additionally, the M Performance center-exit exhaust with stacked tips—offered on the M2, M3, and M4—is not available. As a reminder, BMW doesn’t have a carbon fiber roof for the wagon, not even as an option. The same holds true for its smaller brother, the M3 Touring.

Video: BMW / YouTube