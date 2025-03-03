BMW introduced the current generation of BMW M3 cars as 2021 model year vehicles. But thanks to slight changes for the model’s mid-lifecycle refresh and an already sort of confusing lineup, it’s not always easy to tell exactly which one you’re getting. Today, there are still three distinctly different BMW M3 cars you can pick up – and each one may or may not be what you expected. Here’s a breakdown of the BMW M3 variants you can find on sale today.

BMW M3 Sedan – MSRP $76,700

Sometimes referred to as the “base” car (and initially referred to as the “Pure” configuration), the standard, entry-level BMW M3 is simply referred to as such. Like all current BMW M3 cars, it uses a twin-turbo S58 inline-six engine. Here, it makes 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. Being the entry-level car, it starts at $76,700 before delivery fees and options.

The base BMW M3 sedan differs from the other BMW M3 cars in several ways. First off, it’s the only car that gets staggered 18- and 19-inch front/rear wheels. Secondly, it’s only available with a manual transmission. There’s no option at all for an automatic. Less important – but still noteworthy – it’s the only current generation M3 that ships with chrome/silver badging, rather than the blacked-out badges you’ll see on other models.

BMW M3 Competition Sedan – MSRP $80,900

The BMW M3 Competition starts at $80,900 before delivery fees and relies on the same S58 engine. Here, the twin-turbo six makes 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, a significant increase in both areas over the base, manual-transmission car. Speaking of which, the M3 Competition only comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

BMW estimates the M3 Competition will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. That’s a 0.3-second improvement over the base car, and places it mid-pack among the current BMW M3 cars. Unlike the base car, it features black badging with additional “Competition” script.

BMW M3 Competition xDrive – MSRP $86,000

The quickest from zero to 60 mph of the BMW M3 cars is the M3 Competition xDrive. It makes the most power – 523 horsepower – and torque equivalent to the M3 Competition, 479 pound-feet. As its name suggests, it’s only available with xDrive all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission. This brings the BMW projected zero-to-60 time to just 3.4 seconds, although independent testing has gotten that time much closer to 3.0 seconds flat.

These BMW M3 cars are almost identical to the non-xDrive variants. However, at least in the US market, these cars get xDrive badging on the back of the car. Other than that, options and standard equipment are identical. The Competition xDrive model starts at $86,000.

Special BMW M3 Cars

There are two other variants of the BMW M3 to touch on. The first is the M3 Touring, which isn’t available in the US. The M3 Touring only comes in the Competition xDrive variant and is mechanically identical to the sedan.

The M3 CS is a special version of the BMW M3 with even higher performance capabilities. It shares its powertrain with the Competition xDrive model. Here, the engine makes 543 horsepower, and the car gets unique yellow daytime running lights, a special grille, and red accents. A special center console design (sans armrest), red stitching, and other weight-saving measures trim out 39 pounds, making it the lightest of the BMW M3 cars in the G80 generation. All M3 CS models were sold as model year 2024 cars, except for the 2025 M3 CS Touring, which – you guessed it – never made it to America.

BMW M3 Cars and Their Options

M3 pricing is further apart than it’s ever been from the bottom to the top, with nearly $10,000 separating the xDrive model from the base one. That said, options across new BMW M3 cars are largely similar. They all share the same standard equipment. The manual M3 Sedan, however, cannot be equipped with Driving Assistance Professional, since the transmission requires shifting. It also misses out on Remote Engine Start.

The current BMW M3 cars are more customizable and configurable than any generation preceding. With that flexibility comes lots of room for confusion; even if you’re a weathered, grizzled enthusiast. At the end of the day, we’ll always advocate that the best way to eliminate that confusion is ignoring the spec sheets and taking a bunch of test drives to see which feels the best. You can see all the BMW M3 models on the bmwusa.com website.