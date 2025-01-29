Ideally, we’d all have several types of vehicles to serve different purposes. But what if there’s room in the garage (and budget) for just one car? The M340i Touring is a wise choice since it ticks most boxes without the premium of a full-fat M. Should you be willing to pay the “Munich tax,” the G81 is an excellent all-rounder. Now, there’s an even hotter version. Say hello to the first-ever M3 CS Touring.

It’s a predictable car in every way, but that’s what makes it so great. Essentially, it adds a serious dose of practicality to the M3 CS Sedan. Like the regular M3 Touring but unlike the complicated M5 Touring, it retains the separate opening for the tailgate’s glass. Between the release of the Competition Sport sedan and this wagon, the M3 has gone through a facelift. That’s why it has the updated headlights we’ve already seen on a different CS–the M4 CS. As expected, the yellow daytime running lights are a nod to GT racing cars and street-legal models such as the M4 CSL and 3.0 CSL.

S58 Engine with 543 horsepower

If you’re a diehard BMW fan, you already know the technical specifications: upgraded S58 engine, xDrive, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter now makes 543 hp, up by 20 hp over the 2025 M3 Touring. The inline-six generates an extra 40 hp compared to the initial G81. The torque figure hasn’t changed, so you still get 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). If you want more, the ALPINA B3 GT Touring delivers an astounding 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) from a differently tuned S58 engine.

To earn the CS badge, BMW M had to do more than just massage the six-cylinder engine. The spicy M3 wagon has lost approximately 15 kilograms (33 pounds) compared to the donor car. Sadly, a carbon fiber roof is still missing, but CFRP has been extensively used elsewhere. The hood, air intakes, front splitter, mirror caps, and rear diffuser are all made from the same lightweight material. The carbon bucket front seats are part of the diet and come as standard. Sound wise, there is a model-specific exhaust system with a titanium rear silencer and two pairs of tailpipes painted in matte black.

The interior is exactly what you’d expect from CS models. It starts with the black/red Merino leather and continues with the M Alcantara steering wheel with a flat-bottomed rim and red center marker in the 12-o’clock position. Naturally, the CS badge and inscription appears in several spots throughout the cabin. Lastly, BMW still offers the iDrive 8.5 operating system.

But not everything is included when you order the M3 CS Touring. Carbon-ceramic brakes, which feature either red or matte gold calipers, will cost extra. The standard compound brakes have red or black calipers. BMW fits all cars with these forged 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. The matte black/gold bronze alloys are wrapped in 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 track or sport tires as a no-cost option. Even stickier “ultra-track” rubber is available as well.

0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds

With a bit more power and slightly less weight, the M3 CS Touring hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.5 seconds. It’s 0.1 seconds quicker than a standard G81. As reported earlier today for the iX M70, BMW is now adding 0-62 mph times with a one-foot rollout included. In the wagon’s case, the sprint time drops to 3.2 seconds. 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) takes 11.7 seconds (11.4 seconds with the one-foot rollout).

The ultimate family car can travel 186 mph (300 km/h) on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. Although it’s 12 mph (20 km/h) faster than the regular M3 Touring, the ALPINA B3 Touring we mentioned earlier still outruns it. Buchloe’s classy performance wagon can travel effortlessly at 190 mph (305 km/h).

British Racing Green and Laguna Seca: Tough Choice For Owners

Your choices for customizing the car are rather limited. Aside from the better brakes and several types of tires, you can choose from four body colors. Customers who want to fly under the radar will pick Sapphire Black or Frozen Solid White. The rest will go for either this stunning Laguna Seca Blue shade or British Racing Green. The roof is always black, and so is the rear spoiler, which gains a red stripe to further set the CS apart.

Deliveries to customers start in March with pricing set in Germany at 152,900 €. BMW projects Germany will be the M3 CS Touring’s largest market by a significant margin. Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and other regions are getting the first CS-badged wagon. Predictably, it’s not coming to America.