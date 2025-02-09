BMW isn’t hosting a world premiere at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show, but it’s displaying some of its hottest models. Not only is the M5 G90 in the Windy City but so is the X3 G45 in M Performance guise. We spent quality time with the first-ever X3 M50, wearing the fresh Dune Grey paint job and carrying a standard quad exhaust system.

For the fourth generation, BMW has tried distinguishing the range-topping model from the lesser versions. The more aggressive kidney grille design immediately suggests you’re dealing with the M50. Oversized M badges also strongly suggest that this isn’t a run-of-the-mill X3. However, the overall styling gives the impression of a substantial facelift for the old “G01” rather than a complete redesign.

It’s a different story on the inside, where massive changes have been implemented. The X3 is BMW’s only model to combine iDrive 9 with the rotary dial, a layout unlikely to be repeated ever again in a different model. The impending arrival of the Neue Klasse means the physical knob will become a thing of the past. This posh crossover also has a jewelry box, marketing jargon for the central area incorporating cup holders, a wireless charging pad, and USB ports.

The X3 M50 still has a handful of physical controls, but substantially fewer than its predecessor. As the Neue Klasse concepts have suggested, future models will embrace minimalism even further. BMW will implement the new layout across its entire lineup, so simplified interiors will be available in EVs and future cars with combustion engines.

Fun fact – the X3 M50 is no longer the only flavor of the luxury crossover that offers a six-cylinder engine. Launched this month in Europe, the 40d xDrive features a 3.0-liter diesel, but it’s not an M40d replacement. BMW has already said it won’t do another diesel M Performance model. A full-fat X3 M with a combustion engine isn’t happening, either.