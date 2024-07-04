BMW’s first electric sedan on the Neue Klasse platform is just over two years away, and we’ve already caught a tantalizing glimpse of its potential design. The journey to the Neue Klasse began at CES 2023 with the debut of BMW’s DEE. A few months later, the Mobility Show in Munich unveiled the Vision Neue Klasse, a concept that brings us a step closer to the final production model. Despite the progress, the road ahead remains long, and we can expect another preview of the future BMW i3 (NA0) in the near future. Meanwhile, rendering artists worldwide are leveraging their skills to envision what this groundbreaking vehicle might ultimately look like.

A Phygital Design

In these new renders, Theottle brings the vision concept a step closer to production. You can see production-ready features like the side mirrors, the wheels and door handles, and even a proper diffuser and taillights. At the front, he keeps the “phygital” double lights which will continue to be present in the NA0 i3. One could also easily spot a front diffuser which looks equally aggressive and functional.

In a previous conversation with Kai Langer, Head of BMW i Design, we learned that his team wanted to recapture the sporty essence of the cherished E30 3 Series 2.5-box sedan. n a subtle approach, his design team was tasked to look to the past to illustrate the future. This is why the car, even in these renders, brings back memories, like the window sill height of the E30, the second-generation 3 Series produced from 1982 to 1994. This design choice lends the Vision Neue Klasse a sense of heritage without leaning heavily into retro aesthetics, as Langer told us.

New Platform, New Tech

Naturally, the final BMW i3 (NA0) might differ slightly from its current concept, as is typical with the evolution of BMWs from vision cars to concepts to production models. One thing is certain though: the Neue Klasse family of cars will be the most advanced BMWs ever made. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse promises at least a 30% boost in range and charging speed compared to the current crop of EVs. These advancements will be possible by installing sixth-generation batteries with round cells. Energy density is going up by 20% while production-related emissions are dropping by 60%.

There will be a new 800V architecture which reduces heat generation and enables the use of thinner wiring, which cuts down on both cost and weight. Moreover, the adoption of 800v architecture is crucial as 800v level 3 chargers are poised to become the standard in the near future. Of course, new electric motors are being developed which also claim to be the most powerful ever made – up to 1 Megawatt.

A Completely New Interior

The interior design and technology will also undergo a significant transformation. With the Vision Neue Klasse and the i Vision Dee before it, BMW has introduced the innovative Panoramic Vision head-up display. Developed in collaboration with Bosch, work on this groundbreaking feature began in 2019, although BMW first conceptualized it nearly a decade ago. Despite spanning pillar to pillar, the Panoramic Vision aims to prevent driver overwhelm by limiting the displayed information to only what’s truly relevant. This approach is intended to minimize distractions and help drivers focus on the road ahead. Additionally, there will be a new infotainment screen powered by the next Operating System, likely to be called iDrive X.

The production of the BMW i3 NA0 will begin in mid-2026 in Germany and it will eventually join the production line at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico as well.

[Photos: Theottle]