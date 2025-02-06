Although the second-generation M2 (G87) has been out for several years, BMW still talks about the old F87. Revealed in mid-December 2024, “The Beast” is not the sports coupe you fondly remember. Instead of a turbocharged inline-six engine under its vented hood, it features a fully electric drivetrain. The M division has been tight-lipped about the hot EV prototype, but new details are now officially out.

BMW has been working on a fully fledged M car with electric power for a few years, kicking things off with this inconspicuous M2. The prototype packs a greater punch than any production model bearing the famous roundel. We’ve now learned that the test car delivers more than 1,000 horsepower to the wheels. For reference, the XM Label is the company’s most potent model ever, offering a combined 738 hp from its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and electric motor.

BMW M CEO Frank van Meel said: “I can feel the potential of the system—and it is incredible.” He mentions that doing 0-100 km/h sprints is “a little bit of fun,” but the car is “really far off” regarding agility and controllability. It’s worth noting the electric M2 F87 was never intended for production, as it served strictly as a testbed. Sadly, the elusive M2 CSL also remained a one-off.

The engineers developed a second-generation test vehicle using lessons learned from the electric M2 F87 project. The foundation for the second test car was a heavily modified i4 M50. However, a true M production model with an electric drivetrain is still several years away. The M3 “ZA0” is expected to break cover in 2027, about a year after the regular i3 Sedan (“NA0”).

BMW has already ruled out naming it “iM3”, and we’ve heard it won’t have over 1,000 horsepower. That output level is likely reserved for the top-of-the-line M electric cars with a quad-motor setup. The M3 “ZA0” is rumored to have less than 700 hp, which would still be more than the combustion engine earmarked for the next-generation M3 with a straight-six engine. Logic tells us that the “G84” won’t be substantially more powerful than the 543-hp M3 CS “G80.” Don’t say we didn’t warn you, but the “G84” could be an automatic-only affair.

While an electric M might seem sacrilegious, BMW has the numbers to prove the opposite. The i4 M50 was the M division’s best-selling model in 2024, earning the crown for the third consecutive year. There’s more where that came from since we’ll have some news about electric M Performance cars later this year.