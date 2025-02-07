BMW started manufacturing the next-generation iX3 in November 2024, when the first test vehicles rolled off the assembly line. However, electric crossovers built for customers won’t enter series production until the end of this year. When that happens, the luxury brand will make vehicles for European buyers. The rest of the world will have to wait until 2026.

A new report from a reputable BMW insider on the Bimmer Post forums claims production of the iX3 for markets outside of Europe won’t commence until early next year. For North American and Asian regions, output is expected to start in March 2026. The EV will initially roll off the assembly line at the company’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. However, we recently learned that the “NA5” is also going to be built in Mexico. The San Luis Potosí will start pumping out iX3s in 2027.

According to the same source, the initial version for the second-gen iX3 will be the 50 xDrive for Europe. Lesser flavors like the 40 and 40 xDrive are also planned, along with a hot M60 xDrive. As for colors, the electric-only SUV will supposedly be offered in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Space Silver, Polarized Grey, Brooklyn Grey, Ocean Wave Blue, Smokey Green, and Fire/Vegas Red.

Later in the product’s life cycle, there’s a good chance that we’ll see a full-fat M model under the “ZA5” codename. It would be a crossover counterpart to the electric M3 sedan (“ZA0”) that BMW has already confirmed. We’ve also been reporting about the possibility of two additional electric models in this segment: i3 Touring (“NA1”) and iX4 (“NA7”). Both are expected to get the M treatment as the “ZA1” and “ZA7,” respectively.

In the meantime, the current iX3 is facing retirement. BMW is no longer allowing customers to configure the CLAR-based model made in China. Production of the “G08” at the Dadong factory in Shenyang, China, will end in the second quarter of the year. Despite getting up there in years, the iX3 is still enjoying a solid backlog of orders in Europe.

Source: Bimmer Post