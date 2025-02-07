The BMW 8 Series received a mild refresh in 2022, extending the grand tourer’s lifecycle. But if we follow BMW’s usual seven-year production cycle—and take the growing rumors into account—the 8 Series as we know it is on its way out. Insiders suggest that production could end in spring 2026, though much like the M8 Coupe’s discontinuation, the phase-out could be staggered across different body styles. With no confirmed plans for a next-generation 8 Series (more on that in the future), now is the time to dream. Some markets, like Japan, have already given the 8 Series a proper send-off. But what else could BMW do to make it truly unforgettable?

A Misunderstood Model

Much like its predecessor, the original E31 8 Series, the current-generation 8 Series has been misunderstood. It debuted with a modern yet fairly safe design, avoiding bold and divisive styling choices like oversized kidney grilles or split headlights. Instead, its elegant curves were reminiscent of the previous Fxx generation BMW models, a design era now praised for its cohesion and timeless appeal. Even though we called it too safe at the time.

Inside, the 8 Series stays refreshingly analog for 2025. No massive curved display, no missing iDrive controller, and—most importantly—real physical buttons that make using simple functions effortless. The interior also exudes quality, sitting just below the 7 Series in luxury, with premium leather and rich trims taking precedence over the plastic-heavy approach seen in some newer models. And if we’re talking peak luxury, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe remains in a league of its own.

Best Engines BMW Offers Today

BMW didn’t hold back when it came to the engine lineup. From smooth, powerful six-cylinder diesels and petrol engines (B58 FTW) to twin-turbo V8s, the 8 Series delivered performance at all levels. Paired with the ZF 8-speed automatic, it provided effortless acceleration, whether on a long road trip or a spirited backroad drive. Track capability? It had that too as Bill Auberlen once proved us. But all this came at a cost.

The Price of Exclusivity

Owning an 8 Series was never for the budget-conscious. Here’s how the pricing stacked up:

840i Coupe and Gran Coupe – Starting at $90,800

840i Convertible – Starting at $100,500

M850i V8-powered Coupe & Gran Coupe – $106,300

M850i V8 Convertible – $116,000

A premium price, no doubt. But BMW often softened the blow with incentives of up to $5,500, plus additional dealer discounts.

A Future Classic in the Making

Despite its price tag, the G15/G16/G17 8 Series has all the ingredients to become a future classic—just like the E31 8 Series before it. And BMW has an opportunity to cement its legacy with a final edition model. They’ve done it before. The M850i xDrive Coupe First Edition was a prime example. Built in limited numbers (400 units) at BMW Dingolfing between April and June 2019, it featured:

Frozen Barcelona Blue Metallic paint from BMW Individual

High Gloss Shadow Line trim

Merino leather interior in Ivory White/Night Blue

M leather steering wheel & Alcantara roof liner in Night Blue

The formula for a special farewell edition is already there. All BMW needs to do is refine it or simply copy it. The First Edition models were quite special and rare.

How BMW Could Make It Special

BMW Individual offers a treasure trove of unique colors, like the stunning Salève Vert from the Concept M8 Gran Coupe. With ALPINA officially integrating into BMW at the end of this year, they could even tap into Lavalina leather for an ultra-luxurious interior. Want to push the boundaries?

Offer high-quality walnut anthracite wood trim or the woven carbon fiber from the XM Concept.

Upgrade the audio system—the Bowers & Wilkins setup from the 7 Series would be an easy drop-in.

Design a set of exclusive wheels, add subtle badging, and even include a custom luggage set for the trunk.

Add all these things and more, and you could already imagine this on the lawn at Legends of the Autobahn in 30 years from now. Yes, it might be expensive. But some things are worth it. The floor is yours, BMW. Make it happen.